ERIE — Erie Elementary School released new procedures for pickup and drop-off of youths ahead of the 2023-2024 school year.
“The main preface is always safety. Safety comes first in whatever we do,” EES Principal Heather Newton said.
Newton said the change was spurred by a lack of division between departing buses, drivers picking up students from EES and those picking up students arriving on buses from Galesburg Middle School.
All traffic will now be required to enter the campus from 3rd Street before turning south. Three distinct lanes will be available for those picking up students, with a fourth designated for morning drop-off. Staff may still park in the north lot, though they must arrive by 7:30 a.m.
The westernmost lane, shown in the graphic highlighted in red, will be used for morning drop-off. Drivers are asked to pull up parallel to the curb, drop students off and then drive forward.
The two middle lanes, highlighted in green, will be used for those picking up students from EES only. After drivers pull forward to the crosswalk, students will be escorted to the vehicle by a staff member.
The easternmost lane, highlighted in blue, will be reserved for those picking up both EES and GMS students. After going through the same procedure as the middle two lanes, drivers will pull into the south lot to wait on the bus.
All other visitors, and those waiting on just GMS students will park in the south lot to wait.
Buses, staff and those using handicap spaces must exit from the north lot, and all other traffic must exit on 4th Street.
“Just be patient with us. With every new thing, it takes a little bit to get a routine set,” Newton said.
Newton noted there will be extra staff members on hand early on to assist in moving things along smoothly.
“I feel like after a couple weeks this will be a great routine for our kiddos and their families,” she added.
There will be a back to school night for Erie Elementary 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15. The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 16. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. School starts at 8:05 a.m.
