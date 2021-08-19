MATT RESNICK
A local event to honor the legacy of Carlie Almond is being held Sunday evening at Chanute Community Sports Complex.
The event, Fields of Faith, is described by its website as a movement in which “students invite, pray for, and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ,” and that an athletic field provides a “neutral rally point” for the community to unite.
This is the third annual Fields of Faith event to be held in Chanute. Local resident Amy Almond was inspired to organize the event locally, in memory of her daughter Carlie, who tragically passed away in late 2015 at the age of 15. The event is in concert with Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), but is not affiliated with the USD 413 School District.
Amy said Carlie first became intrigued by the event after attending an FCA conference.
“It was just kind of put on my heart to like,” Amy said.
The festivities kick off at 5:30 pm with kids activities. Additionally, a Wichita-based Christian band will perform live — while local pastor DJ Dangerfield is slated as the guest speaker. Admission is free of charge, and will also include food and beverage at no cost.
Contributions for the event were secured through the charitable organization “The Carlie Almond Scholarship Fund.” Since its inception the fund has distributed approximately 50 $500 scholarship awards to area students.
“It’s our way of giving back to the kids and the community,” Almond said, lauding local residents for their continued support of Carlie’s scholarship fund. We put this on for the kids to start their school year off with some faith.”
Almond noted that the event is also being utilized as a way for local youth groups to “unite as one.”
“They’re just trying to help other youth in the tough times they’re living in, and with the tough things they’re going through,” she said. “So, just to bring them together as one, and have some fun things going on.”
Due to the global health pandemic the event was not held last year. It was estimated that between 500 to 600 attended the event locally in 2019.
“In the times we’re living in, with so much uncertainty, I feel this event is a way of helping people to believe there’s a higher power,” Amy said. “Everybody’s so troubled with the world that it just needs some faith in God — and here’s something positive, rather than the negative. And that was Carlie’s thing — ‘Every day may not be good, but there’s something good in every day.’ And with this event we just want kids to realize faith is important in our life.”
For adults attending, lawn chairs are recommended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.