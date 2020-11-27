St. Cecilia Music Club will be offering the St. Cecilia Music Club Chime Christmas “Sing-Along Christmas Concert” on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 pm. at First Baptist Church Good News Center. Members will be accompanying the music using Chime instruments.
The audience will be invited to sing along. The lyrics will be displayed on an overhead screen. Freewill offering will provide funding for the annual St. Cecilia Music Scholarship that is given each May to deserving area high school and college music students to further their education.
Facmasks and social distancing will be required.
The concert will be under the direction of Regina Harmison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.