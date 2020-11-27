Chime Christmas concert

From left, Orville Walker, Wayne Smith and Ann Neff practice for the St. Cecilia Music Club Chime Christmas “Sing-Along Christmas Concert.”

St. Cecilia Music Club will be offering the St. Cecilia Music Club Chime Christmas “Sing-Along Christmas Concert” on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2  pm. at First Baptist Church Good News Center.  Members will be accompanying the music using Chime instruments.  

The audience will be invited to sing along. The lyrics will be displayed on an overhead screen. Freewill offering will provide funding for the annual St. Cecilia Music Scholarship that is given each May to deserving area high school and college music students to further their education.

Facmasks and social distancing will be required.

The concert will be under the direction of Regina Harmison.  

 

