Single-digit temperatures are expected to greet southeast Kansas on New Year’s night.

After a predicted high today of 64° and low of 27° on New Year’s Eve, Saturday’s projected high is a below-freezing 31°. That night, forecasters are anticipating an 8° degree reading.

Saturday is also expected to see a mix of wintry precipitation in the morning. Snow and ice accumulations should be less than one inch.

Sunny skies Sunday are expected to produce a high of 28° and the low of 19° is predicted.

Next week, a warmup trend is expected with highs Monday through Wednesday in the mid-40s.

