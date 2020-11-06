GREG LOWER
Officials in Allen County are dealing with the spread of the coronavirus after the number of active cases nearly doubled over two days.
Social media reports from the county’s COVID-19 information site state that two daycares have been forced to shut down and an assisted care facility is dealing with an outbreak.
Several medical providers and law enforcement have been affected. The Humboldt Police Department reported that two officers tested positive and results are pending on a third.
Cole Herder, Humboldt city administrator, issued a press release Friday about the situation and ensured residents that their safety will still be top priority.
“The Humboldt Police Department is staffed by a chief, four officers, a clerk, and additional part-time officers. Utilizing part-time officers, we will continue to have continuous 24-hour coverage,” he said. “Additionally, we have the support of Sheriff Murphy and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department for coverage and assistance as required.”
Herder also encouraged everyone to continue practicing COVID-19 protocols for slowing the spread of the disease including wearing masks.
A father with young children was on a ventilator for several days, but is reportedly recovering. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported eight people have been hospitalized so far in Allen County.
The Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department on Thursday reported 61 active cases in Allen County, 60 in Bourbon County and eight in Woodson County. Allen County added 29 active cases from Tuesday to Thursday.
KDHE reported a total of 175 cases with one death in Allen County and 2,037 negative tests as of Friday.
KDHE also reported 64 active cases in Labette County, with a total of 461 cases, six deaths and 4,363 negative tests.
The Neosho County Health Department Thursday reported 66 active cases and 168 people in quarantine. KDHE reported the county had 2,803 negative tests with 10 people hospitalized.
In-person classes were cancelled this week in Fredonia, where Wilson County has 29 active cases. The district will teach remotely through Nov. 11. Fredonia forfeited its football playoff game with Osage City Friday night. Caney Valley district announced it would transition to remote learning from Friday to next Friday. Crawford County has 268 active cases, with 40 Pittsburg State University students in isolation and 90 in quarantine due to close contact.
NCCC
Neosho County Community College this week reported 7 active COVID-19 positive cases on the Chanute campus and 31 currently in self-isolation. COVID-19 positive cases were identified through self-reports and/or by testing protocols at NCCC.
On the Ottawa campus, there are five cases and 22 in self-isolation.
