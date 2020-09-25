ERIC SPRUILL
Chanute USD 413 was notified by the Neosho County Health Department on Friday afternoon that another student at Chanute High School had tested positive for COVID-19, with two additional students presumed positive.
It was the first day this week the district reported a case after reporting five cases last week.
Superintendent Dr. Kellen Adams said the district is still going through the contact tracing process.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 or are presumed positive, will not be allowed to return to school for at least 10 days.
There have been six cases at the high school, in addition to the two presumed cases Friday. Royster Middle School has had two cases, while Chanute Elementary School has also had one case.
On Friday afternoon, Neosho County Community College President Dr. Brian Inbody released his weekly coronavirus status report, noting the college has six positive cases at this time, and 45 students who are in self-isolation.
During Monday evening’s Board of Trustees meeting, Inbody said the school must remain diligent in stopping the spread of the virus for the last nine weeks of face-to-face classes.
“Despite the relatively low number of active cases in the past few weeks, we must continue to do all we can to lower the possibility of spread and keep each other safe,” he said.
The Neosho County Health Department reported 15 active cases on Thursday with 84 in quarantine. The county has had a total of 173 cases with 158 recovering from the virus and no deaths.
