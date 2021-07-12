A two vehicle injury accident July 6 on Udall Rd. and K-146 intersection resulted in a death. The Neosho County Sheriff’s office reported vehicle one was a gold 2002 Mazda driven by Jamie Henderson, 44, Iola, that was southbound on Udall Rd. Henderson failed to stop at the intersection and struck vehicle two, a green 2000 Honda driven by Ted Manly, 77, Erie. Manly was westbound on K-146. Upon impact, vehicle two left the roadway and overturned. Henderson was the only occupant of vehicle one and was uninjured. A female passenger, Ellene Manly, 74, Erie, was extricated from vehicle two. Both the driver and passenger of vehicle two were injured and transported to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. The driver of vehicle one was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign. Erie and St. Paul fire department responded and assisted with extrication and traffic control. Ellene Manly succumbed to her injuries and died July 8 at University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City.
Rural rollover injures two
Two people sustained suspected serious injuries in a rollover accident Friday evening on K-39 five miles west of the Neosho County line.
Savannah L. Davis, 28, Houston, was transported to Wesley Medical Center and Brian J. Noble, 29, Coffeyville, was taken to St. Francis with injuries from the accident at 5 pm Friday just east of Thomas Road in Wilson County on K-39, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Davis was eastbound driving a 2005 Chevrolet with Noble as a passenger when she crossed the center line and left the roadway to the left. The car struck a culvert at the driveway to Midwest Minerals, causing it to roll over and come to rest facing southwest on the driver side.
Neither victim was wearing a seatbelt. The Chanute Fire Department responded to the scene of the accident.
Chanute police make multiple arrests
The Chanute Police Department has made several arrests since the beginning of the month.
A Chanute man was arrested Friday on drug charges after a traffic stop.
Zayne Michael Bridges, 23, Chanute, was arrested and transported to the Neosho County jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving without a license after a traffic stop at Main and Steuben at 7:25 pm Friday at Main and Steuben where officers deployed police K9 Neptune.
Another man was arrested last week in connection with two burglaries.
Myles Fletcher Lienard, 37, Chanute, was arrested after officers conducted a search in the 400 block of south Malcolm. He was transported to Neosho County jail and faces possible charges of burglary, theft, criminal damage and criminal trespassing.
He was arrested after officers responded around 1:30 am July 4 to the 1500 block of south Evergreen for a past burglary, and at about 10:20 am July 5 to the 1500 block of south Edith.
Police arrested James F. Rose, 31, July 4 near Cherry and Santa Fe on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant. He was transported to the Neosho County jail.
Zebadiah Pass, 20, Chanute, was arrested around 12:45 am July 4 at the Chanute police station on domestic battery charges.
Gary Allen, 35, Chanute, was arrested at the Chanute police station at about 12:30 pm July 3 on domestic battery and transported to the Neosho County jail.
Two people were arrested on drug charges July 2 after a traffic stop in the 2700 block of south Santa Fe where police K9 Nalu was deployed.
Mariah Long, 33, Thayer, and Jerald Ron Lowry, 40, were arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were transported to the Neosho County jail. Long also faces a charge of aggravated endangerment of a child.
