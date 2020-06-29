Fireworks sales begin Wednesday inside Chanute city limits, and shooting will be allowed Friday and Saturday.

Chanute city ordinance limits sales to July 1 through July 4, and fireworks can be shot between 6 am and midnight July 3 and 4.

Chanute Fire Chief Kevin Jones said state law prohibits bottle rockets and anything that does not have a base or platform.

Fireworks retailers must be licensed and will be inspected before the start of sales.

 

