Fireworks sales begin Wednesday inside Chanute city limits, and shooting will be allowed Friday and Saturday.
Chanute city ordinance limits sales to July 1 through July 4, and fireworks can be shot between 6 am and midnight July 3 and 4.
Chanute Fire Chief Kevin Jones said state law prohibits bottle rockets and anything that does not have a base or platform.
Fireworks retailers must be licensed and will be inspected before the start of sales.
