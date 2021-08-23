GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners approved the 2022 budget after a hearing at Monday’s meeting.
The $59.6 million budget sets a levy of 43.360 mills on the preliminary assessed value of $59.3 million to collect approximately $2.57 million in ad valorem taxes. No one spoke at the hearing before commissioners approved the budget.
The budget establishes a maximum spending limit which is 2.6 percent higher than the 2021 limit, while the tax levy is less than in 2021.
They also approved a resolution on a Revenue Neutral Rate for the budget, although officials do not expect it will be needed. The action keeps the city from having to make taxpayer refunds of amounts as small as a few cents.
Commissioners also approved an increase in landfill rates by $10 per ton to $60 per ton. City Manager Todd Newman said that increase and increases in trash rates will help create a reserve fund for baling equipment and will not go towards operations.
Much of the meeting was devoted to discussion without action. Commissioners reviewed the rates for fiber optic broadband service and discussion included the possibility of adjusting commercial rates between downtown and other areas.
The fiber utility has 406 residential and 118 commercial and industrial customers. The city expects a net revenue of $27,426 for fiscal year 2022 after $661,969 in expenses.
Commissioners also discussed a request from the Chanute Land Bank for two lots in the Osa Martin Subdivision for construction of houses on speculation. They reached a consensus to wait until after seeing which two lots are selected before deeding them over.
Advance Systems Homes, Inc., has received Chanute Housing Improvement Program funds to assist in constructing two four-bedroom homes. Commissioners discussed how soon the construction must be completed from the time they deed the lots, compared to the builder’s timetable and the funding deadline.
In their comments, Commissioners Phil Chaney and Tim Fairchild talked about the need for housing and how to increase the population in light of recent census figures that show declines in most of southeast Kansas.
Commissioners also passed a resolution to declare properties at 209 S. Highland, owned by Ted and Ruthann Boatwright; 409 N. Highland, owned by Tery Tarkelly and Roddick Stierwalt; 1418 S. Evergreen, owned by the Freddie W. Markham Living Trust; 1420 S. Evergreen, owned by Pearl Felts and Lloyd Coble; 1202 S. Forest, owned by Michelle Ann and Sabbatha M. Kerby; 115 N. Forest, owned by Cassie J. or Anthony J. Vining II; and 315 N. Kansas, owned by Dennis E. Wilson, in violation of city code.
Ted Boatwright addressed the commission about his property, which was cited for vegetation growth. Newman said some progress had been made over the weekend, but there were still issues inside the property line. Boatwright and Newman conflicted over who had filed the complaint.
