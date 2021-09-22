An Altoona woman is facing murder charges in Montgomery County after a traffic stop led to four arrests last week.

Angelic M. Moore, 28, Altoona, faces a first-degree murder charge that was filed in May in Montgomery County after the death of her two-month-old Independence child in March. She was arrested Sept. 11 when a vehicle in which she was a passenger was stopped in Caney for improper tag. Moore also faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Another passenger, Ryan Emmett Banning, 20, Independence, was arrested on outstanding Neosho County warrants for failure to appear on charges of attempting to elude and interference with law enforcement.

Passenger Elizabeth Dawn Moore, 32, Fredonia, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Donald Jamal Brewton, 26, Ludowici, Ga., was arrested on charges of driving an unregistered vehicle, no vehicle insurance and transportation of open container of alcohol.

