GREG LOWER
The state senator for the local district opened a listening tour in Chanute Friday morning.
Although only a handful of people attended the meeting with District 15 Senator Virgil Peck, they included Neosho County Commissioner Gail Klaassen and Kansas State Representative Ken Collins from Mulberry.
Topics at the visit included wind farms and the likelihood of overturning several bills and budget line-items vetoed by Gov. Laura Kelly.
“Democrats protect their own,” Peck said.
One of the vetoes Peck discussed involved the Fairness in Women’s Sports bill, which would block transgender participants in sports.
“Common sense and science tells you can’t transition yourself to another gender,” Peck said, adding that people could have surgery or “mutilate” themselves, but would still be their birth gender.
He said the transgender person who participates in sports would be allowed go into a locker room with other people.
Peck also discussed a House bill to require students pass a civics test. As an example, Peck asked the group how many times the US Constitution had been amended and what the last amendment was (lowering the voting age to 18).
The 26th amendment to lower the voting age was ratified in 1971 before Congress sent the Equal Rights Amendment to the states for ratification. The 27th Amendment, proposed in 1789, but not ratified in 1992.
Another legislative veto would allow the Legislature to cut the budget of any agency that did not meet Legislature-set objectives for efficiency by 2 percent.
“A 2-percent cut can be a significant dollar amount,” Peck said.
One of the budget line-items would cut off funds to Kansas State University if it tried to enforce mask mandates at 4-H events or require COVID-19 vaccination.
Peck also discussed an August 2022 vote on an amendment to the Kansas Constitution he called the Value Them Both amendment. Peck said the amendment would not change abortion rights.
It came about because of a ruling by the Kansas Supreme Court that Peck said found a law that prohibited a specific method as unconstitutional.
“Don’t tell me the court’s not political. It’s purely political,” Peck said.
“Abortion regulation rests with the Legislature,” he said. “There’s a lot of other laws. Should we just hand everything over to the court?”
Peck mentioned a weekly opinion piece he writes, and said he sometimes writes controversial things. He warned about another news operation he said does more than lean politically.
“They have fallen over to the left,” he said.
Klaassen said she would like to see more home rule at the county level instead of state officials.
“I don’t think they’re really looking out for the best of Kansas,” Klaassen said.
She mentioned the counties that have done away with the mask mandate.
Peck continued the Friday tour with stops in Erie, Independence and Coffeyville. Visits today were scheduled in Oswego, Altamont, Parsons and Cherryvale.
On Monday, the Legislature begins sessions to possibly overturn Gov. Laura Kelly’s vetoes.
