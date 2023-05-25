A contingent of K-State athletes and coaches painted the town purple on Wednesday.
The event at Bank of Commerce was part of the final leg of the Catbacker Tour, which doubles as a fundraiser and a way for the KSU Athletic Department to give back to communities throughout the state. It also served as a fundraiser for the defunct Southeast Kansas Catbacker group.
Featured speakers included KSU head football coach Chris Klieman, assistant basketball coach Rodney Perry, announcer Wyatt Thompson, and Director of Football Recruiting Taylor Braet. Attendees were also treated to a mini pep rally from the K-State cheerleaders and mascot Willie the Wildcat.
“I think it’s great to be on these tours and see all the people that come see us in the fall,” Klieman told The Tribune. “That’s the neat thing for me — seeing a full stadium on Saturdays, knowing there are a bunch of Kansans all over the state that are coming to watch us play. And this event is for our (athletic) staffs to give back to those communities.”
Chanute High School alum Ty Bowman was one of several athletes to speak. The 6-foot-5 215-pound junior is entering his third season on the football team. Bowman spoke of the season that was, as well as lofty expectations for the reigning Big 12 champions.
“We were overlooked by the Big 12 and by our opponents,” he said. “We put our nose down and worked, came out on top, and it was just a special season.”
A member of the special teams unit, Bowman noted that he soaked up the atmosphere during the Wildcats 31-28 double overtime triumph over then-undefeated Texas Christian University in the Big 12 title game in front of a capacity crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
“The atmosphere was amazing and it was a fun celebration after,” he said.
Bowman previewed the 2023 campaign.
“We’re going to be as explosive, if not more explosive next season,” he said. “We’re bringing back a lot of experience; our whole O-line is coming back. Last season set a new standard for us, and that’s what we’re excited for.”
Outside of the Big 12 championship squad and playing in the Sugar Bowl, Bowman said that his personal favorite moment was coming up with a blocked punt during the Wildcats’ 34-17 victory over Big 12 foe West Virginia two seasons ago. It also snapped a string of losses against WVU.
“A lot of older guys told me they had never beaten West Virginia up to that point, and that it was a vital play to help us win the game,” Bowman recounted. “That was probably my favorite personal memory.”
Thompson told the audience that Bowman has been an excellent fit at K-State, with Bowman adding that he is a Kinesiology major with a minor in business.
“I love it so far,” Bowman said.
Bowman’s parents were on hand and were introduced.
“We’re thrilled to have him at K-State,” Thompson said, to a loud ovation.
Bowman told The Tribune that he thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
“It’s amazing seeing so many familiar faces. Friends, parents of my friends, and my parents were able to make it,” he said. “It’s awesome to have the support of Chanute behind me, especially K-State supporters. Coming back just means the world.”
Klieman told the crowd that Bowman is an integral component to the Wildcat special teams unit.
“I’m excited for Ty this year — this needs to be a breakout year for him offensively,” Klieman said, as Bowman is also listed as a wide receiver. “Special teams-wise, he has been one of our core guys. I’m excited to see how he evolves as a wide receiver. It’s a pretty open spot.”
Klieman spoke glowingly of other K-State athletes from Kansas, including Topeka-native Ty Zentner. The Shawnee Heights High School product was recently signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent.
“Ty put himself in position to be the punter for the Philadelphia Eagles,” Klieman said. “I think he will be.”
Klieman said that last season was special.
“The season had its ups and downs, but every season does,” he said. “But when you get on a little bit of a run and build the confidence, it’s hard to stop that.”
Klieman said that the team built its momentum beginning with an early-season road victory over the Oklahoma Sooners. That was followed by a road victory over Iowa State, with Klieman noting that ISU is typically tough to topple in a nighttime contest on the road.
“Then we had a huge win over Baylor — 31-7 – and the game wasn’t really close,” he said.
Local resident and attendee Angie Davis said that she had a blast at the event.
“My favorite part was the coaches discussing the season highlights,” she said, which included Perry providing a rundown of K-State basketball’s run to the Elite 8.
