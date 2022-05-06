Stu Butcher
Mo Brings Plenty, who’s that? Well, from the television screen to Chanute, he’s making a name for himself.
Mo Brings Plenty is an actor, horse stunt rider, rancher and American Indian storyline consultant.
These days, he’s most known as Mo on Yellowstone, a popular TV series, as Chief Thomas Rainwater’s driver and enforcer.
The actor is making an appearance at today’s Buckin’ For Kids event at the Bit & Spur Saddle Club arena where gates open at 5 pm.
The Saddle Club is hosting the event for the Mirza Shriners MG Club to raise funds for children’s hospitals.
“Count me in when it comes to the kids, I’m all about that,” Mo said Friday while driving to events at Kansas State University in Manhattan and El Reno, Okla.
“I want to meet folks and drum up some support for the cause and see old friends and make some new ones.”
Mo says he devotes as much of his available time as possible to such causes,
An actor since 2004, he auditioned for a small part on Yellowstone.
“The ability to ride horses helped support the process and here we are today,” he said. “The first two seasons, my character was always there with the chairman, not a lot of dialogue. They began to develop my character through season three and, of course, in season four.”
He said the phenomenon of the show is overwhelming.
“It’s still an amazing show for me and I’m still excited about it all,” Mo said. “I’m just a country kid at heart, a country guy, and I’ll never forget where I came from, so I’m not too overwhelmed with all the new recognition that has come. I’m just thankful we have so much support and viewers for the program.”
Yellowstone is filmed in Montana, providing for some spectacular scenery.
“One thing about that area is the background is its own character,” Mo said. “And it plays a big role in the series as well. Oh Mother Nature, she’s sure beautiful.”
Mo’s wife’s Sarah Haney from Spring Hill was Miss Rodeo Kansas in 2003.
“I used to think I was a bronc rider, bull rider, bareback rider,” Mo said. “I gave it a run for a number of years. I had a lot of heart, just not the talent.”
His talent now airs on the television screen.
