Roxie Yonkey, a best-selling author, will discuss her newest book “Secret Kansas: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure” at libraries in Chanute and Erie on Monday, June 26. 

Yonkey will be at the Erie City Public Library, 204 S. Butler, from 10 a.m. to noon, and then the Chanute Public Library, 111 N. Lincoln, from 2 to 4 p.m. Patrons may buy a copy at the event to read along with her or in advance at RoxieontheRoad.com/Shop

