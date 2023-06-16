Roxie Yonkey, a best-selling author, will discuss her newest book “Secret Kansas: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure” at libraries in Chanute and Erie on Monday, June 26.
Yonkey will be at the Erie City Public Library, 204 S. Butler, from 10 a.m. to noon, and then the Chanute Public Library, 111 N. Lincoln, from 2 to 4 p.m. Patrons may buy a copy at the event to read along with her or in advance at RoxieontheRoad.com/Shop
“Those who read are never bored because books are the gateway to new and exciting worlds,” Yonkey said. “And libraries are full of books and other helpful items.”
The song “Home on the Range” is 150 years old this year, so both presentations begin with its story. Yonkey will highlight the same stories in both communities. “Walk with the Dinosaurs” showcases Robert Dorris’s sculptures at the Erie Dinosaur Park, 4th and S. Walnut Streets. “Married to Adventure” explains the world adventures of pioneer travel journalists Martin and Osa Johnson more than a century ago. The Safari Museum, 111 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chanute, provides details of the Johnsons contributions in film, photography, books, travel and more.
“Promise Kept” is the story of nearby Crawford County’s first church, St. Aloysisus Catholic Church, located near Girard. A severe thunderstorm in 1869 that pelted Father Phillip Colleton led this Jesuit missionary to complete the area’s first church. Over the years severe storms destroyed a number of churches but faithful parishioners in the spirit of Father Colleton rebuilt. A grotto of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the 1907 church’s ruins still celebrates the faithful. People may learn more about the Jesuit priests at the Osage Mission at the Neosho County Museum in St. Paul. Colleton rests in the St. Francis Cemetery there.
The book tour is also a research opportunity for Yonkey’s upcoming books, Historic Kansas Roadsides and Amazing Kansas. The author is also preparing another book featuring famous Kansas women. During the presentation, people may advise her who she should include.
Secret Kansas is Yonkey’s third published book. She wrote the bestseller 100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die and the Kansas section of the Midwest Road Trip Adventures book. The Midwest authors have released their new Midwest State Park Adventures, which will also be on sale.
Yonkey has written about Kansas for over 30 years and amassed numerous awards. She has set additional book events throughout the state. Find them at RoxieontheRoad.com/Schedule.
