Chanute Entertainment Series presents Branden & James with special guest Effie Passero

America’s Got Talent, American Idol and Postmodern Jukebox fans will be excited to know that Branden & James and Effie Passero are coming to Chanute at 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Chanute Memorial Auditorium, 101 S. Lincoln.
Renowned cello and vocal duo, Branden & James team up with singer/songwriter Effie Passero of Postmodern Jukebox and American Idol fame for this tour.
Tenor Branden James was a contestant on America’s Got Talent during the show’s eighth season. James Clark is an Australian-born cellist and pianist.
The award-winning trio will bring to life some of Broadway’s favorites, desirable classics, and modern pops through their soothing sound combination of vocals, piano and cello.
For ticket information please contact the Auditorium manager at 620-431-5229 or 800-735-5229.
Tickets will be available at the box office one hour prior to the performance.
