Chanute Entertainment Series presents Branden & James with special guest Effie Passero

Branden & James and Effie Passero are coming to Chanute at 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Chanute Memorial Auditorium, 101 S. Lincoln.

America’s Got Talent, American Idol and Postmodern Jukebox fans will be excited to know that Branden & James and Effie Passero are coming to Chanute at 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Chanute Memorial Auditorium, 101 S. Lincoln.

Renowned cello and vocal duo, Branden & James team up with singer/songwriter Effie Passero of Postmodern Jukebox and American Idol fame for this tour.

