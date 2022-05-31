GREG LOWER
Descendants unveiled a historic designation Monday on a house occupied by the same family for five generations.
James and Ella Truitt built the house in 1887 on 25 acres that is now the corner of Steuben and Walnut. On Memorial Day, three of their great-great-granddaughters unveiled a National Historic Register marker in front of the house, which has been on the registry since 2014.
Janice “Muffet” Truitt Miller has owned the house since 1990 and she and her sisters Mary Jane Truitt Pearson and Jill Truitt unveiled the plaque with 10 other descendants from the next two generations, with a third on the way.
Miller said it is the only home in Chanute on the register, and she does not know of any other Chanute home where as many generations have lived.
Jill donated the plaque and Janice’s nephew Mitch installed it.
“It’s a wonderful way to reward James and Ella,” Janice said.
James and Ella came to Chanute from Quincy, Ky., in 1878. Janice said she has their homestead patent signed by former President Ulysses S. Grant, and also a Kentucky deed signed by then-President John Quincy Adams.
“It’s mind-blowing,” Jill said.
The Truitts were award-winning horticulturists growing fruit in Kentucky. They bought 200 acres south of Chanute to grow and ship fruit trees, and built a warehouse on north Lincoln where they would store the trees during the winter.
James introduced strawberries called “Truitt’s Surprise” in the Chanute area and a variety of apple called “Moore’s Extra.”
The National Register lists the house as an example of Queen Anne Revival architecture, with an irregular plan, complex cross-gable roof, multiple fireplaces and Eastlake-inspired spindle work.
The electrical wiring and plumbing have been updated. The house still uses hot water heating and radiators and the boiler was restored. There are 30 to 32 dedicated electrical circuits for the window air conditioners.
Before Janice, the house was owned by their great-great-aunt May Truitt, who was a teacher. Mary Jane said May inspired her to become a teacher also, and she has taught since 1964. They recalled that when they came to visit, their aunt would have crafts for them to do.
