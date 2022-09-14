The one-day 2022 Chanute Mexican Fiesta at Santa Fe Park will kick off Saturday with a car show that is new to the lineup from 8:30 am to 2 pm.
Vendors open and music by Mariachi Jalisco begin at noon.
DJ Conan will be on hand from 3 to 9 pm and free bounce houses offered from 3 to 7 pm.
The program beginning at 6:30 pm includes crowning of Queen Macie Clounch, 17, Chanute, Grupo Folklorico Izcalli, and Steele Road Band.
History
The fiesta started in 1917 among Mexican immigrants who came to work on the Santa Fe Railroad. Many lived in boxcars in what was then called the “Little Mexico” section of Chanute, south of 14th and Forest. From “Little Mexico,” the fiesta later moved to the “fiesta grounds” at Santa Fe Park.
Some of the Mexican people arrived in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Having lived through the Mexican Revolution, the immigrants also wanted to celebrate Mexico’s independence from Spain.
Many in the early years lived in boxcars along the railroad tracks near Steuben Avenue and conducted the fiesta in front of the cars. Early fiestas were more patriotic in nature, featuring a play and speeches. Each fiesta had one girl representing Mexico and another girl representing Spain, the forerunners of the fiesta queen. The first fiesta queen was crowned in 1941.
In the 1920s, the Santa Fe built three rows of brick apartments to the south of 14th Street where the men who worked for the railroad and their families lived. The area became known as Little Mexico.
The houses known as “Little Mexico” weren’t fancy by any measure. But during the first few decades of Mexican Fiesta celebrations in Chanute, the area was as brightly lit and covered with decorations as any lavish area in town might be at Christmas. Fiestas were held in the center of the apartments and people sold Mexican food out of their kitchen windows.
In the 1930s, the fiesta moved to Little Mexico, south of 14th Street and Forest, where McDonald’s, the former JC Penney and other stores are now. In 1935, the Mexican immigrants who had started the fiesta passed it on to the Mexican-Americans, their children who had been born in the United States.
Little Mexico was razed in the late 1950s and the fiesta was moved to its current location at Santa Fe Park.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.