Due to the rise of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases, effective immediately the city is temporarily closing public access to the Memorial Building and the Public Works east complex on 14th street until further notice.
Interim City Manager Todd Newman said the city will be allowing access by appointment only and checking temperatures upon arrival. They will also close the Monday work session and commission meeting to the public except for organizations who may be on the agenda. The number one priority is keeping city staff safe and available to serve and protect the citizens of Chanute, Newman said.
