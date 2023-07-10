ERIE — The Neosho County Fair is just around the corner. It is slated for July 17-25 at the fairgrounds in Erie.
It officially kicks off at 2 p.m. Monday, July 17, with food judging.
“I just look forward to the kids coming, bringing their projects in, being able to showcase them,” said Justin Kramer, president of the Neosho County Fair Board. “Somebody’s going to have their best day. Some kids may have the best memory they’re going to make as a childhood right here on these fairgrounds. It may not even be the kid that wins. It may be the kid that he thought he was going to get last that places way higher in class than what he thought he would. Or maybe it is the kid that wins. But just seeing those smiles on young boys and girls’ faces when they are successful is really impactful.
“I think anytime you have a big event like this, you look for a successful end,” Kramer added. “It’s not that I want it to be over, but I want it to be successful at the end of the event.”
Livestock shows are a definite focal point of the fair, Kramer said.
“Part of that is because when we built this building (Neosho Valley Event Center) that we are sitting in, we built this over our existing arena,” he said. “So we’re working on building the new one. We were able to acquire a couple years ago the property to the north. And so we’re working on building a new arena over there. That project’s not done yet. We got some grant money to do that.”
The previous arena structure was dilapidated, Kramer said.
“So we kind of got away from the rodeos and those evening activities,” he said. “And put a big drive — most of the time since I’ve been on the fair board — we’ve put a big drive into our livestock shows. ‘What are we really here for?’ And that’s the kids and for them to showcase their projects that they’ve done all year. That’s where our biggest focus has been. What’s the highlight of our fair? Would be livestock shows.”
Neosho County, along with Allen, Bourbon and Woodson counties, is in the Southwind District, which is a part of K-State Research and Extension.
“Our agents have shared with us that we are about the only fair that is increasing in livestock numbers,” Kramer said. “We’ve also managed good numbers in our indoor exhibits.”
Most of those are shown off in the Neosho Valley Event Center.
“It’s a comfortable environment for everybody to come in and view those exhibits and give the kids that are showing in the indoor exhibits their time and their spotlight as well,” Kramer said.
Kramer was once one of those youths showing off his work. He said he’s enjoyed giving back to others with his involvement with the fair as board president.
“I’ve raised my kids through 4-H. The opportunities that were afforded to them — if the kid wants to take advantage of them — are endless,” he said.
Also on the fair schedule includes events such as a 5 p.m. judging of clothing, textiles and fiber arts on Tuesday, July 18.
The opening ceremony is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, July 20, with the fair royalty coronation. The 7 p.m. sheep show caps off Thursday’s festivities.
The 8 a.m. swine show kicks off fair activities Friday, July 21. The rabbit show follows at 10 a.m. with market goat showing beginning at 5 p.m.
Bucket calf and beef show starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 22. The poultry show also starts at 8 a.m. Saturday. Barnyard Olympics is planned for 2-4 p.m. Saturday. The dog show starts at 5 p.m. and the celebrity showmanship contest ends the night at 7:30 p.m.
There also will be concessions and a food vendor on site during the fair week.
On Sunday, the horse show is slated for 8 a.m. followed by the dairy goat show at 9 a.m. A kiddy tractor pull will occur at 3 p.m.
At 5:30 p.m., Monday, July 24, there will be an awards presentation.
“So there’s a lot of things all kids could get involved in,” Kramer said. “There’s a lot of things through 4-H that can really benefit a kid.”
The organization teaches youths leadership and many other skills, Kramer said.
“And I feel that a huge part of raising kids is teaching kids how to be responsible adults,” he said. “And 4-H does that in so many ways. In caring for an animal that is 100% reliant on you. And that responsibility that comes with it. The thrill of victory, and more importantly to me, the lessons you learn in defeat. ‘How can I make myself better for next time?’ And those things are really important to me. And I really enjoy the fact of, ‘How can I make myself better for next year? What did I do this year that I need to do better next year?’ And those little things all add up to great, big things for kids when they move out into the real world and start their own careers in life.”
The fair’s last day is Tuesday, July 25, with clean-up planned for 6 p.m.
