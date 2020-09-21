IOLA – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Iola Police Department, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death that occurred Monday in Iola.
The Iola Police Department requested KBI assistance at approximately 3 pm Monday, Sept. 21. KBI agents responded to investigate.
At approximately 2 pm, the Iola Police Department received a 911 call from a citizen reporting a fight at 621 S. Washington Ave. Officers responded to the house where they found 34-year-old Jamie D. Martin, of Iola, lying in the driveway. Martin was unresponsive, so officers began life-saving measures. EMS responded and then transported Martin to the Allen County Regional Hospital. Martin was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 3 pm.
The investigation is ongoing. The public is not believed to be at risk related to this incident.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the KBI at 1 (800) KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at: https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar
