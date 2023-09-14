HUTCHINSON — Lincoln preschooler Riley Gallegos, 4, placed fourth in the pedal pull event at the 2023 Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson last weekend, securing a spot at nationals in South Dakota next weekend. She had a pull of 50 feet on her first try. Then she had 25 on the second.
“She’s very proud of herself for doing as well as she did, and so was I,” said Amanda Young, Riley’s mother.
There were eight girls who completed a full pull on the first go, Young said.
“So they did a second pull with those eight girls. Out of those eight girls, she got fourth,” Young said.
“They were all really close,” she added.
Gallegos received a trophy for her fourth place finish.
“She was really excited,” Young said. “I was really excited for her too.”
In order to qualify for state, Gallegos competed and earned second place in the pull at the festival in Mount Hope in August.
Gallegos will compete at Corn’s Palace in Mitchell, S.D., on Sept. 23. Young, who participated in tractor pulls when she was younger, said she and other family members will make the trip north to cheer Gallegos on.
