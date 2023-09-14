HUTCHINSON — Lincoln preschooler Riley Gallegos, 4, placed fourth in the pedal pull event at the 2023 Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson last weekend, securing a spot at nationals in South Dakota next weekend. She had a pull of 50 feet on her first try. Then she had 25 on the second.

“She’s very proud of herself for doing as well as she did, and so was I,” said Amanda Young, Riley’s mother.

