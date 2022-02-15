MATT RESNICK
HUMBOLDT – The USD 258 Board of Education came under scrutiny during the public forum portion of its monthly meeting Monday evening.
Speaking as a citizen, Haley Ellison noted right away that she is also a teacher. Listed as a fourth- and fifth-grade ELC instructor at USD 258, Ellison opened by explaining that the district is failing in the area of “Our Why.”
“I’m here this evening to remind you of ‘Our Why,’” Ellison said. “If you’re not familiar with the term ‘Our Why,’ it’s the reason why you do what you do. Why we are teachers and what drives us to do this job. While a ‘why’ may vary from teacher to teacher, the district as whole — teachers, students and even our school board – all have a pretty similar ‘why.’
“When I think about ‘Our Why’ as a district, right now we are failing. And not because of lack of effort, but because of regulations and policies being put in place that have very negative effects on ‘Our Why.’”
Ellison was referring to the district’s COVID-19 policies, but said she was not there to discuss the opinions of COVID-19, research data related to it, or anything about the “dreaded ‘C’ word.”
“We are here to educate kids, and to do this, emotional needs have to be met first,” she said.
Ellison said the shutdown during the 2019-20 school year caused much trauma for Humboldt students.
“And now, we are triggering fear and anxiety with quarantines (and) constant policy changes of masks,” she said. “Students have to feel safe in order to learn. It is impossible to feel safe for those students who are experiencing anxiety or fear from past trauma. Teachers can’t fix that; only policy change can fix it.”
Ellison said that USD 258 is missing the mark for its students both emotionally and academically.
“Not only are we not meeting the emotional needs of our students, but we’re not meeting the academic needs of our students because of these policies,” she said. “The Kansas Department of Education doesn’t have a solution for this, so I’m going to doubt that anyone in this room has a solution either.”
Ellison said USD 258 students are being quarantined “left and right.”
“Sure, we can send home homework,” she said, “but the most important piece of the instruction is the actual opportunities for students to collaborate with peers, have conversations (and) get immediate feedback from teachers.”
Teachers don’t have a large enough window to cover lost instructional time upon the return of quarantined students, Ellison said.
“When students return, there isn’t time in the day for these teachers to teach the content to these students who missed it,” she said. “How is this fair to our students? It’s not.”
Ellison noted that learning loss from two years ago at the onset of the pandemic is nothing compared to what’s currently taking place for some.
“The close-contact quarantine policy is hurting our kids. It is keeping us from ‘Our Why,’” she said.
Ellison added that she has an up-close view of her colleagues’ struggles, successes, growth and burnout. She said that teachers are critical of themselves when unable to meet their students’ academic needs.
“They’re beating themselves up because they don’t know how to fix this,” she said. “The state doesn’t have a plan for this, our school district doesn’t have a plan for this — but there’s still an expectation that teachers do their jobs as if we’re working within a normal school year.”
Ellison concluded by telling board members – one of whom is her husband, Nathan – that continuing down the current path would be harmful to both students and teachers.
“I’m terrified to see the number of teachers that will resign,” she said.
Later in the meeting, board members voted by a 5-0 margin to move from a test-to-stay policy to a test-to-know policy. For this, positive cases will be isolated for five days and then required to test negative on day six in order to return — which also requires them to wear masks on district premises.
If the individual tests positive on day six, he or she is not eligible to return until day 11, with no further testing or masking requirements at that point.
Further, as it relates to contact tracing, parents will be notified when a member of their child’s class tests positive, with additional suggestions to monitor for symptoms. It was also mentioned during the meeting that USD 258 was the lone remaining area school district still abiding by the state’s previous contact tracing requirements. Due to recent changes in guidelines at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, contact tracing is now optional for school districts.
“We’ve had a test-to-stay policy that involves contact tracing, and this basically removes the contact tracing,” Superintendent Amber Wheeler told The Tribune.
Wheeler declined to share her personal thoughts on the policy change.
“The board voted on it,” she said.
