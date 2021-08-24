GoFundMe established for crash victim’s family
HUMBOLDT — On Monday, Madison Wilson, 19, was the passenger in a life-threatening rollover crash near the Marsh Arch Bridge in Humboldt and was transported via helicopter to Freeman hospital in Joplin, Mo. The driver Alec Nelson was taken to the Allen County airport and taken to an unkown hospital.
The vehicle caught fire during the rollover and landed back on all four tires.
Allen County Deputy Travis Buck was just five blocks away when the call came in and assisted at the scene.
Wilson’s mother, Roxanne McNelly, was told Madison’s neck was shattered from C2-T7 and had several fractures in her back, as well as a broken clavicle. Madison was then transferred to Springfield, Mo. for more specialized treatment. Madison underwent surgery Monday night on her neck. A rod and multiple screws were put in to help stabilize her. The surgery was successful, but it is just the first of many. Madison is currently paralyzed from the chest down to her feet.
McNelly has left her younger daughter Liam in Humboldt to be cared for by her grandmother.
A GoFundMe account for McNelly can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-in-madisons-journey
