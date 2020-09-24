ERIC SPRUILL
Chanute USD 413 Superintendent Dr. Kellen Adams offered a response Thursday to an article that ran in Wednesday’s Wichita Eagle and Kansas City Star, saying that the district went against the state’s recommendations to move to online learning after a couple of positive COVID-19 cases.
“It was a careless and misleading article,” Adams said. “Yes, we did make the decision to cancel our football games, but we followed the state’s guidelines for the gating criteria. I can say this with absolute certainty that not a single person on the Gating Criteria Committee has been of the belief that we should be working from home. Not a single one in the last two weeks. This is a committee that is made up of healthcare professionals, medical professionals and school administrators, and we take this decision very seriously. I don’t sit here in my own little vacuum and make the decision if we are going to have school or not.”
Adams said that when looking at the numbers, of Neosho County’s 23 positive cases at the time, not one was a staff member and only two were students.
“Context is very critical when making these decisions. If you just want to look at numbers or colors, then you may find yourself asking, ‘Why are we in school?’ But you look at the numbers and come together as a committee and you can see why we are still in school,” Adams said. “I’ve said it before, but this is a completely human decision. There is no magical algorithm that is going to tell you what to do. We made this decision based on facts and numbers. As you can imagine, having this article run is very frustrating. Here’s a phrase that I know everyone is very tired of hearing, but it was fake news.”
