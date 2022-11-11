MATT RESNICK
Having already dazzled students and community members with two showings of Grease, Chanute High School students will share the spotlight for one final performance at 7 pm tonight in the CHS auditorium.
The show is based on the original 1970s musical set in the ‘50s, with some slight tweaks, mainly several of the original songs.
“Some of the bigger numbers,” said director Rebecca Lowder, a second-year CHS music instructor. “We’ve been working on it for about seven weeks from start to finish.”
Lead characters Danny Zuko and Sandy Dumbrowski are played by CHS juniors Noah Vogel and Zoie Speaks.
Lowder said the most challenging element was time.
“We only have rehearsals Monday through Thursday and off on Fridays,” she said, “but everyone pulled together and is doing great.”
The 35-member cast of the PG-13 production have made amazing strides, Lowder said.
“They were kind of nervous and scared at first, but once they started getting into it and we added the music, it all came together and they were having a lot of fun,” she said.
Lowder said the cast and crew have been focused on depicting the musical as an accurate period-piece.
“We have to match the 1950s,” she said. “There are also a lot more lines and scenes where they are not singing. So they’re having actual conversations and interacting with each other as students.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.