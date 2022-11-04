MATT RESNICK
The future of the county’s Road and Bridge department is a central theme of Republican incumbent Paul Westhoff’s re-election campaign for county commissioner.
“I feel like I’m the best candidate for this district,” Westhoff told The Tribune. “I have a rapport with the taxpayers of Neosho County and want to do what’s best for them.”
Westhoff has long aired grievances over Road and Bridge’s leadership. This culminated with his bid to oust director Mike Brown at the Oct. 25 county commission meeting.
“Some people think I pick on Road and Bridge, but District 1 is almost two-thirds of the roads in the county,” Westhoff said, referring to the district he represents.
Westhoff said his experience as commissioner helped kick-start the reimbursement of funds from the Kansas Department of Transportation. The sum of $287,595 was $45,000 less than their original request, and was for maintenance costs related to ongoing US-169 construction. Westhoff believes he deserves to be at least partially credited for KDOT’s Oct. 11 announcement of the funds.
“(KDOT) said the check was in the mail and it never did show up,” Westhoff said. “I finally called up state representative Ken Collins, and I got a call from KDOT the next day. So that probably helped.”
During a nearly 25-year stint working for the Road and Bridge department, Westhoff said he spent six of those years as project foreman.
“I did about everything,” Westhoff said.
He added that his departmental background prepared him for his role as county commissioner.
“It was a learning experience because I dealt with people on a daily basis,” he said.
Westhoff said his ambitions as commissioner have adjusted over time.
“When I first came in, I thought, ‘I’m going to change the county,’” he said. “Well, you can’t do that. You’re not president.”
Westhoff has learned some hard lessons along the way.
“It was really frustrating at first, but then I finally realized you pick your battles,” he said. “You have to accept that you have to agree to disagree.”
Westhoff cited the replacement of a bridge on Harper Road as a crowning achievement during his tenure that dates to 2014.
“That was a big deal because it was a safety issue,” Westhoff said, adding that commissioners penned a formal letter to the state addressing the problem, while also working with the Erie-Galesburg school district. “That school bus was having to cross three little water bridges to pick kids up. The farmers out there were just elated, too. It was a good thing for everybody down that way.”
The state ultimately picked up 80 percent of the cost.
Westhoff also hopes to improve relations with city officials if re-elected.
“We don’t need to be at odds. We need to work as a team as much as we can to help this county out,” he said. “The bickering and bad feelings are not good for the county. We have enough problems without that.”
Comments on opponent
After winning the Republican primary, Westhoff now faces Independent Stan Basler in Tuesday’s general election. Westhoff brought up Basler’s involvement with a windfarm advisory committee that deals complaints about Neosho Ridge Wind farm.
Basler and the committee have zeroed in on the flashing red lights from the wind turbines, and the perceived disruption to the landscape. The committee has pushed for the turbines to be equipped with radar-activated lights. Such lights only flash when an aircraft is nearby.
Westhoff does not believe that Basler has fully considered the financial implications of the estimated $2.1 million cost for the lights.
Westhoff said he is vehemently opposed to the county footing that bill. He said that scenario would leave too many unanswered questions, such as liability and repair concerns. When it comes to the topic of the windfarm, Westhoff said that noise levels are the primary concern.
“The lights are only on at night,” he said. “If we spent $1.2 million, I’d rather have it go to improving the roads over there.”
Westhoff also said Basler is a proponent of zoning within the county. Zoning is the process of dividing a designated region of land into districts or zones. Local government officials would then be able to specify the types of land uses that are prohibited for each zone. Westhoff said zoning could open county residents to costly fees, such as for land surveys.
“I am completely against zoning,” Westhoff said.
Basler was a Montgomery County Commissioner in the 1980s, but Westhoff does not believe that experience relates in any way to the current needs of Neosho County residents.
“It’s not the 50s anymore, or whenever it was,” Westhoff said. “It’s a different world out there. A lot more challenging to say the least.”
One platform issue that Westhoff has in common with his opponent pertains to the availability of affordable housing in the county. Westhoff noted that he’s part of a 13-county regional planning commission that has been pushing the topic of affordable housing.
“For all of southeast Kansas,” he said.
Westhoff concluded by saying that he’s a “full-time” commissioner.
“If you want to try to do the job correctly, you’ve got to be focused on the taxpayers and employees,” he said. “Sometimes, I think I get too involved.”
