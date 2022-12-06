Matt Resnick
Thinly-veiled insults and threats of a lawsuit were once again features of Monday night’s USD 413 Board of Education meeting.
In a continuation of the previous three meetings, citizens scolded board members about decisions made in the realm of transgender policy. The district has at least one transgender student attending Chanute High School.
Having already addressed the issue publicly on several previous occasions, citizen Derek Waggoner noted that he came unprepared and was shooting off the cuff. Waggoner attempted to draw a correlation between transgender students and the believability of Santa Claus.
“Last month on Twitter, I saw that the hashtag ‘Santa isn’t real’ was very popular, and it’s because Gen Z wants to stop lying to their children,” Waggoner said. “We need to profess that on Twitter and to the public, but we can’t talk about science and biology?”
Waggoner also claimed that in today’s culture “we can tell anyone they can be a girl.”
“And I think that’s sad,” he said.
Lawsuit threat
Waggoner’s grievances with the district run deep, as he again reminded the board of potential litigation coming down the pipe. Waggoner has publicly sought support on his Facebook page for a lawsuit against the district.
“Every month that this keeps going on, it gets closer and closer to filing in court,” he said. “It really pains me to say that, because I didn’t think it would ever come to that.”
Superintendent Kellen Adams said that he is not intimidated by Waggoner’s threat of litigation.
“It’s certainly not a guiding principle on how we make policy decisions,” Adams told The Tribune after the meeting. “It does not deter us from our mission and vision and our primary objective, which is do what’s best for all students. And it does not deter us from the decisions that we’ve made.”
While he has not received any formal notice, Adams believes that the district will likely be hit with a suit.
“I think if you read the tea leaves that it’s absolutely there – that a lawsuit is either being filed or attempted to be filed,” he said.
Case in Gardner-Edgerton
Waggoner directed the board to contact the Gardner-Edgerton school district regarding its recently enacted anti-transgender policy, while also falsely claiming that it’s been upheld in court.
“They’re making steps in the right direction,” he said. “We should be able to reach out to them and get their policy that they put into place because it’s true and it’s been upheld in court.”
By a 5-2 margin in November, the Gardner-Edgerton school board enacted a policy that bars transgender students from restrooms and sports teams of their choice.
“I’m not aware of any court-related matter for Gardner-Edgerton. They just approved it,” Adams said after the meeting. “That would be lightning (speed) for a court battle.”
Waggoner also declared that transgender students are “still humans” and “deserve basic human rights,” but made clear that he wants the transgender population excluded from their preferred restrooms and locker rooms.
“If you’re stuck somewhere in between (genders), then you use one of the many other restrooms that are private,” he said. “Those children ought to have that opportunity, to protect not only themselves, but the other kids in our schools.”
Adams said that districts frequently collaborate with each other and reaching out to Gardner-Edgerton is not outside of the realm of possibility, but would only serve to undermine the findings he presented to the board in early October.
“We have already gone to extensive lengths to research this. This is not something new for us,” he said. “So to ask Gardner-Edgerton for (advice) at this point would circumvent, or otherwise not be relevant, because of the amount of research and time we’ve already put into the issue.”
Wayco weighs in
Wayco Westhoff attempted to draw parallels between COVID-19 mandates and the transgender issues in the district. He downplayed the global pandemic and its effect on students, referring to school closures as a “terrible idea.”
“So, here we are again. I don’t know how many of you guys were on the board at the time when we shut down, but maybe some of you actually participated in that,” he said.
Westhoff attempted to tie the two together while framing his transgender concerns as a safety issue.
“Experts and lawyers and so and so are saying one thing, and then we have reality,” he said. “Boys and girls are different; they do not belong in the same bathrooms or locker rooms.”
Westhoff indicated that the board’s decision to decline to create potentially discriminatory policy and instead adhere to federal Title IX guidelines is maddening. Running afoul of Title IX could ultimately cost the district millions, as Adams has previously warned.
“It’s just irritating to everyone that no one has even expressed support for the safety of the majority of the students,” Westhoff said.
Westhoff then posited a hypothetical scenario.
“You’re worried about funding, but what happens if something happens in the bathroom?” he asked. “Why would we want to have to pay out millions of dollars to settle a lawsuit instead of paying millions of dollars to do the right thing?”
Westhoff also lectured the board on the differences between ideals and reality.
“Ideals are ideals. They’re concepts or abstract,” he said.
Join the club
Proclaiming that he’s part of the conservative movement, Westhoff solicited support from board members.
“School boards are the only thing we actually did good in this November,” he said. “If you guys, anybody up there, actually supports us, then you should make that known.”
Westhoff lamented that the board has not been helpful to his cause.
“If you think you’re helping, I guess what I’m saying is — you’re not. And you need to, or else somebody will,” he said, echoing the point of previous public forum speakers that “the movement” will look to install board candidates of their choosing next November.
Following the meeting, Adams disputed Westhoff’s claim that transgender students have posed a safety threat on district premises. As he did prior to the November board meeting, Adams said that he broached the topic with CHS Principal Zack Murry.
“I asked Mr. Murry if they’ve had one single incident since I last asked (Nov. 7), and the answer was unequivocally ‘no,’” Adams said.
Adams added that he also regularly corresponds with CHS administrators Tyler Applegate and Chris Shields.
“I have people in that building that I trust, that have their eyes on the situation every day,” he said. “They know how important it is, and they are telling us that this is not an issue.”
Former USD 413 educator Russ Vallier also spoke during Monday’s public forum. Having exceeded his allotted time at the previous meeting, Vallier said he was there to finish out the material he had prepared.
“If you choose to continue down this path, the legal fallout will likely be immense,” he said.
Vallier used an example that featured senior Rawley Chard, the most decorated boys track-and-field athlete in school history. Vallier said that Chard’s top 100 meter dash time was a fraction of a second slower than Florence Griffith-Joyner’s women’s world record time achieved in 1988.
“Kansas State champion Rawley Chard ran the 100-meter in 10.86 seconds — 19-hundredths of a second behind the all-time women’s world record,” Vallier said. “What kind of things could Rawley (achieve) if he were to run against the girls?”
Cultural divide
While there were fewer public forum speakers at this meeting than the previous three, others in the audience were also present in opposition of the board. Adams attributed that primarily to a cultural divide.
“You’re seeing more and more of this across the country, and certainly across the state of Kansas. There are cultural issues, cultural wars that are coming to their Main Street,” he said. “Here in Chanute, it just happens to be on transgender bathroom usage.”
Adams said the banning of so-called “dirty books” is an issue with which other Kansas school districts are grappling, while mask and vaccination mandates are again hot-button items elsewhere.
“More and more politically divided issues are landing at school board meetings, which is unfortunate,” he said.
Adams said that the volatile tenor of the debate is counter-productive to the “Students First” motto.
“It doesn’t really matter what side you’re on,” he said. “Because of the nature of school board meetings, we should be focused on doing what’s best for kids and not be focused on a politically hot-button issue.”
For the most part, local school boards in Kansas have been able to remain above the partisan fray, Adams said.
“Our board is very student-centered and very ‘Students First,’ and I believe our administration is as well,” he said.
