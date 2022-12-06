Volleyball recognition

Chanute High School volleyball coach Jory Murry (right) discusses season highlights during the student recognition portion of Monday evening’s USD 413 Board of Education meeting. Murry was also recognized for being named SEK Volleyball Coach of the Year. Pictured from left are Blue Comet spikers Kierney Follmer, Preston Keating and Elle Kreighbaum. Follmer and Keating were First-Team All-SEK selections, while  Kreighbaum was a Second-Team All-SEK selection. See the “School Talk” section in the Dec. 31 edition of The Tribune for more photos of student recognition.                                                             

 

 

 

 

 

 Matt Resnick | Tribune

Matt Resnick 

matt@chanute.com 

