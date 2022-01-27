NMRMC provides update on local surge
MATT RESNICK
With active COVID-19 cases reaching the highest totals of the school year, USD 413 is set to remain in its “Red” mandatory-masking protocol.
The district closed the day Wednesday with a record 151 active cases, which had decreased to 135 by Thursday. Another 77 were deemed to be close-contact exposures.
Chanute High School tops the list with 45 active cases, 42 of which are students. Royster Middle School accounts for 38 student and five teacher cases. Chanute Elementary checks in with 30 students and 12 teachers, and Lincoln Early Learning Center has five students. The current figures place all four above the state threshold for being active clusters with five or more cases each over a two-week period.
Gating Committee
USD 413’s latest Gating Committee findings released Thursday turned up 94 active cases from the dates of Jan. 19-26, up by two from the previous week.
The district is no longer conducting contact tracing, resulting in a scaled-back release of public information. For its Gating Committee report, USD 413 had previously revealed data related to several locations where close-contact exposures took place on district premises during the week. Those were home/daycare, breakfast/lunch and classroom settings.
The most recent findings showed that 517 tests were administered by USD 413 nurses or other staff, down 190 from the previous week. Of those, 72 registered a positive result. The district is also no longer releasing information about individuals deemed to be close contact exposures, nor the number of those declining tests.
Since the first day of classes Aug. 12, the district has reported 517 confirmed cases and 1,735 exposures.
According to its protocol guidelines, moving to Red entails mandatory masking where six feet of social distancing cannot be achieved and mandatory masking for spectators and visitors at all indoor activities and events.
Additionally, concessions are not permitted at indoor events, nor will spectators be allowed to carry in food or beverages. This applies at all school-sanctioned events that take place outside regular business hours.
Superintendent Kellen Adams said last week that the new protocols will be difficult to strictly enforce with spectators.
Adams was contacted for comment on the latest Gating Committee findings, but as of press time Thursday, he had not responded. The Tribune will follow up with any additional information he may provide.
NMRMC
With a COVID-19 surge engulfing the county, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center provided an update on its current state of affairs. As of Tuesday, there were a record 645 active cases in Neosho County.
Tabbed as a 25-bed critical access facility, NMRMC’s hospital census has been at or near capacity for several weeks. According to KDHE data last updated Tuesday, ICU bed capacity for the southeast region is at 81 percent capacity, and 76 percent capacity for the entire state. Additionally, transfers for all patients, regardless of COVID-19 status, have been increasingly difficult to achieve.
NMRMC did not release exact figures on its current staffing shortages, but did confirm with The Tribune that the high community spread has impacted healthcare workers and their families.
“We have staff out caring for quarantined/isolated children, and some off due to testing positive,” said NMRMC CEO Dennis Franks. “Our staff at Neosho Memorial has risen to our needs and have covered for their coworkers. We have been able to prioritize our staffing, adjust schedules and reassign staff. We could not do this without our employees’ generosity and willingness to serve others.”
Franks praised NMRMC’s staff for its perseverance.
“As a medical community, our staff has been amazing. Iw cannot compliment them enough for their dedication to this community,” he said. “We are working hard during challenging times. And it is not just the hospital, but also our clinics. The Ashley Clinic, local pharmacies and our entire medical community are putting forth extraordinary efforts.”
Franks urged the community to come together during these trying times.
“It is important to understand that we are facing this as a community,” he said. “We need to support one another and use the tools we have at hand to protect one another. Get vaccinated or boosted. Stay home if you are sick. And practice the three ‘Ws’ — wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance between others.”
NMRMC Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer Newton echoed Franks’ sentiments.
“I am so honored to work with the amazing nursing staff we have in our community,” she said. “They are so dedicated to providing outstanding care for our patients.”
Newton said an obstacle the pandemic has presented is that the overall level of acuity for NMRMC’s patients has increased.
“We are taking care of really ill patients that we would normally transfer to larger medical centers,” she said. “The resilience of our team here at the medical center is inspiring. They continue to provide safe quality care to our community. Again, I am so proud of our team and the amazing work they are doing during this time.”
Limited testing supplies
Communications Officer Patricia Morris confirmed with The Tribune Thursday that NMRMC’s testing supplies are currently limited to rapid testing. This is a common occurrence throughout the state, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
“At NMRMC, we are conserving our COVID rapid testing resources and using them for symptomatic and acutely ill patients at this time,” Morris said, as the testing supply shortage also applies to Ashley Clinic and NMRMC Family Medicine Clinic.
Morris noted that community members in need of testing due to exposure, family gatherings or travel are encouraged to utilize Neosho County Health Department’s free public testing location. NCHD, along with members of the Kansas Army National Guard, will be on-site to conduct drive-through testing from 7 to 11:30 am today at 410 S. Central — located at the former CRDA building across the street from St. Patrick church. Results from the saliva-based test generally take 48 to 72 hours to complete.
High demand
Cardinal Drug Store’s COVID-19 rapid testing supply was completely depleted for roughly a week, but they were resupplied by the state on Tuesday, receiving roughly 1,000 rapid testing kits. They also have PCR and saliva-based tests on hand, but those are less popular due to the longer wait time for results.
Recognized by the state as a “community testing partner,” Cardinal Drug Store provides free drive-up testing from 9 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday, and 9 am to noon on Saturday. Owner and pharmacist Joel Norris said demand has been high for rapid testing.
“We’ve stayed pretty busy with the rapid testing,” Norris said, adding that he anticipates his current supply to last another few weeks. “I hope that the state will continue to supply those tests.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.