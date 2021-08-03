GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners did not renew the county appraiser’s contract and instead named the deputy as interim appraiser Tuesday.
Tuesday’s meeting agenda called for discussion about the contract for County Appraiser Robert McElroy. But the vote was to name Deputy Tohnjua Stipp as interim appraiser.
Commission chair Nic Galemore said outside of the meeting that McElroy’s position was a personnel matter.
Stipp has been a county employee since 2006 and deputy appraiser since 2018.
Commissioners held two 15-minute executive sessions with no action taken before a third with McElroy on a conference call, but Treasurer and Human Resources Director Sydney Ball said the closed sessions were not related. Two agenda items happened between the executive sessions and the vote on Stipp.
McElroy has received criticism from Chanute officials for his handling of Ash Grove Cement Company’s valuation appeal, and from property owners for statements that contained incorrect addresses and incorrect valuations.
Neosho Ridge Wind
Commissioners also heard from residents who were either critical of or supportive of Apex Clean Energy’s maintenance in the Neosho Ridge Wind project area, and from the Road and Bridge Director.
Bryan Schulz, a property leaser, said he was not satisfied with some things Apex has done, but the roads in the area were the best they have ever been.
“They’re better now than they was when they came in,” Shultz said, adding that critics want Apex to put two inches of rock on the roads.
“That ain’t fair to them, and I’m pissed at them,” he said.
Robert John of Thayer also supported Apex and Josh White said there is too much negativity.
“I hear too many people saying these roads are terrible,” White said. “I just want to make sure that both sides (are) being heard.”
Shirley Estrada, long a critic of Apex, cited several items in the Road Use Agreement requiring engineering assessment and defining the date of completion. She said it is not too early to get outside counsel.
Later in the meeting, after the speakers had left, Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown said he drove roughly 20 miles of the project with engineer Tanner Yost and an Apex representative. The drive was in the area south of 70th County Road to Galesburg, and Brown said he drove over the area again Monday and Tuesday.
He said it looks as if Apex is stepping up to the the plate to fulfill its obligations. Brown said it seemed as if Apex stepped away and the county would have to make repairs, and will prepare a bill.
“It’s been quite a process,” he said.
The RUA for the project stated that Apex must leave the roads in as good a condition or better than they were before, meaning the company is not obligated to make improvements. Part of the issue is with cleaning the ditches. Apex has committed to cleaning five miles of ditches as part of an addendum to the RUA.
Commissioner Gail Klaassen asked if the $4.9 million estimate of damage in a report by the engineering firm Kirkham Michael may be high because it included ditch cleaning.
Counselor Seth Jones said the estimate may have been a worst-case scenario. Officials said it also may have been based on if the county had to hire outside contractors.
The project roads are being repaired in three phases and Apex is still working on 70th Road and to the north. Brown said the area he drove does not include places with culvert issues.
Commissioner Paul Westhoff said he wants to drive the roads himself during the next couple of days before voting. Galemore and Jones cautioned against waiting too long to take back the roads, in case stormws cause damage.
Budget, other business
Commissioners also met with accountant Rodney Burns who presented two drafts of a proposed county budget.
In the early draft, Rodney said the county needs to cut $2.3 million to get the mill levy to where it was last year.
“We need to tighten our belts,” Westhoff said.
Klaassen said she was concerned last year about increases from funding outside of tax revenue. She said they would do what they need to do to not raise taxes.
Commissioners discussed using funds from alcohol taxes for mental health, and from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund museums.
In the later draft, Burns said commissioners still need to cut $1.4 million. He said the levy would be within the range of neighboring counties.
“Have we cut back as much as we can or need to?” before looking at transfers from other funds, Klaassen asked.
Commissioners will have another budget work session before their next meeting.
Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr gave commissioners an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, and said a number in the Tribune last week of multiple inflammatory syndrome in children was incorrect. She said Neosho County has not had any MIS-C cases and the number was for the state overall.
Galemore said healthcare providers are having difficulty getting information, which sometimes is not accurate.
Commissioners voted for Starr to apply for a grant seeking hazard pay for her and her staff.
Commissioners also met with Bill Vandervoort, who urged them to mow areas near cities to make a better impression for economic development.
Kelly Diller, a member of the Energize Erie Committee and founder of Brighter Beginnings in Chanute, met with commissioners about funding for childcare in Erie.
Organizers have purchased a museum building on Main Street in Erie with a goal to open in September, and Diller said 24 families have asked to take part. She said she plans to approach the city council.
Bond consultant Greg Vahrenberg told commissioners that if he can get a rating from Standard and Poor’s next week, he can sell bonds to refinance the Shaw/Elk Road project the following week. He said interest rates are hovering near all-time record lows.
Commissioners voted to transfer four vehicles from the sheriff’s department to other departments and to allow Sheriff Greg Taylor seek bids for replacements. The current vehicles have 103,000 to 117,000 miles on them, and an order can take six to eight months for delivery.
Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp and Matt Godinez with the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission proposed that the commission use the SEKRPC to administer American Rescue Plan Act funds. Kent-Culp said the sheriff’s department and Rural Water District No. 4 have submitted proposals for the ARPA funds. Godinez said the SEKRPC is administering funds from other counties and cities, and will charge 5 percent of the award amount spread over five years.
