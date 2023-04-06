STU BUTCHER
I only just found out that yesterday would be my last day at the Tribune.
What started in the newsroom as sports editor in 1975, evolving as news editor to managing editor, with five years away in 2000-2004, ends now.
I believe I’m leaving a footprint on the newspaper and community that could be cast by any crime scene investigation team.
I just have a couple of stories to tell.
Unfortunately, I don’t claim to be a great headline writer, but do come up with catchy ones once in a while.
I floored then-Managing Editor George Pyle, now at the Salt Lake Tribune, with this one.
The story was about President George Bush and his dislike for broccoli. The headline read:
“Broccoli rhubarb mushrooms”
He loved it.
The other involves a caption on a photograph.
This was a long time ago, shortly after the move to 15 N. Evergreen and news reporting was still done on typewriters. A call came in from the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum, then in its original location on south Grant.
Apparently, two families from out of town had arrived simultaneously and both had the last name of Miller.
Photographer/writer Lance Gurwell took the photo and rushed back to process it in the darkroom and penned a caption.
He typed the information about the visit and then in pencil wrote, “Both men were millers, they lived on Miller Street and their wives’ maiden names were Miller.”
Somehow it was typeset, placed on the page without being seen, and printed.
In those days, there was no social media option to broadcast a correction; waiting for the next day’s edition was the only choice.
I’m going to end this with a correction that had to wait a week to be made and had a disastrous end.
From the weekly Erie Record: The original story was about two men doing taxidermy for some Erie women.
“In last week’s Record, two were inadvertently omitted from the women the men had mounted.” LOL
Anyway, to all my co-workers through the years and all of my contacts throughout the community, I will miss doing what I call an important service to the way of life in Chanute. Farewell to Butcher Block.
