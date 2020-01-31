STU BUTCHER
The sign is simple, “Honk for Patrick Mahomes!” But because he is a phenomenon, it is a phenomenon.
Shanna Wright, assistant manager of Advance America at 13th and Santa Fe, made the sign last season about four games in when Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was blazing a path to glory.
In his first year full time behind the center, the Texas Tech draft pick led the Chiefs to just an overtime loss to the New England Patriots away from a trip to the Super Bowl a season ago. In 2020, a pair of come-from-behind AFC playoff game victories propelled the Big Red Machine to Miami and a Super Bowl matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, the Chiefs first appearance in 50 years.
“I’m nervous, but very excited,” Wright said about Sunday’s Super Bowl.
She said she’s a
“Mahomie.” Her office has a red and yellow balloon tower featuring Mahomes and a wreath with Kansas City ribbons along with photos of her favorite quarterback. Then there’s a Kansas City rock and more photos of Mahomes. “That way I can see him every day,” she said.
Wright said she placed the “Honk for Patrick Mahomes” on the parking lot to draw attention to the Chiefs and her business.
“We hear honking all the time. There’s constant honking.”
And she noted she loves it when the fire trucks drive by and blast their horns.
Wright said Mahomes definitely deserves his super fans.
“He’s pure talent, amazing, and so fun to watch,” she said. “But more importantly, he is so humble.”
She pointed out Mahomes never takes credit for himself, he deflects it to his coaches and teammates.
“He’s such a sweet, humble kid, everything you would want your kid to grow up to be.”
With any luck there will be a lot of honking come Monday and hopefully no neighbor complaints.
