MATT RESNICK
In the wake of the recent elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, killing 21, there has been a renewed push for national gun reform.
Two local pawn shop owners don’t prescribe to major policy change, feeling that stiffer gun laws will unjustly punish law-abiding gun owners, and will further enable the criminal element of society.
“The government keeps going after the guns and not the people responsible for the incidents. I feel like our government can do a better job of supporting the 2nd amendment,” said Circle G Pawn and Security owner Truston Garretson.
“They should quit punishing all the law-abiding citizens for the actions of one person that has an issue.”
South Washington Gun and Pawn owner Dusty Ostrosky echoed Garretson’s sentiments.
“It’s not a gun problem; it’s a people problem,” he said. “If somebody wants to do something bad like that, it doesn’t matter if it’s with a gun, a car or knife. The responsibility falls on the person.”
After high-profile incidents such as the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, gun sales soared across the US.
Neither Garretson nor Ostrosky have observed an uptick in sales since the Uvalde incident.
“We haven’t really seen any difference in sales with guns and ammo,” Ostrosky said, adding that his store typically keeps an assortment of 300 to 400 guns in stock. “Sales have been pretty normal.”
Garretson is opposed to a ban on assault rifles, saying that he believes there’s a common misconception when it comes to what actually constitutes an assault rifle.
“I think the quote-unquote assault rifle thing is a bunch of bull-crap,” he said. “They’re not military-grade, and ‘AR’ doesn’t stand for assault rifle — it’s ArmaLite Rifle.”
Garretson also doesn’t believe that bumping the minimum age for purchasing a rifle from 18 to 21 will alleviate the rash of mass shootings.
“Not really — because if you have a mental illness, you have a mental illness,” he said. “If you have a mental illness when you’re 18, you can have one when you’re 21. Also, if you’re old enough to die for your country, you’re old enough to have a rifle.”
Many nations have grappled with their own mental illness crisis during the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, but America is the only country with a mass shooting epidemic.
“There’s a lot of countries that have put super-strict gun laws on their people, so obviously you’re going to have less of that stuff happening,” Garretson said. “But in my opinion, the so-called gun crimes or gun deaths are blown out of proportion.”
Garretson noted that suicide by gun is categorized as a gun death.
“The statistics are not exactly favorable towards gun (owners),” he said. “I think that people need to be more aware of what these statistics are actually for and why they’re there.”
While the US Supreme Court seems likely to soon expand gun rights, Garretson is still skeptical of any future actions related to federal gun reform.
“People would say it’s a matter of opinion, but I think all in all, it’s the direction that the (Biden Administration) is wanting to go,” he said of the potential implementation of stricter gun laws.
Garretson believes criminals will still find a way to acquire the weapons they’re seeking.
“I know for a fact that they would,” he said. “There’s a lot of drugs that are illegal and people still have them. If they can’t get a hold of a gun — if they’ve got a mental illness and want to kill someone – they’ll do it with something else. A hammer is the No.1 weapon in the United States used to kill people.”
Ostrosky agreed.
“People with bad intentions are always going to be able to get their hands on (guns),” he said.
According to Pewresearch.org, nearly eight of 10 (79% or 19,384 out of 24,576) US murders in 2020 involved a firearm, marking the highest percentage of the past half-century, with 1968 being the earliest year for CDC online records. Additionally, a little over half of all suicides in 2020 (53% or 24,292 out of 45,979) involved a gun, “a percentage that has generally remained stable in recent years.”
The Uvalde Police Department’s initial response to the active shooter scenario is now under review by the Justice Department, as the UPD reportedly waited close to an hour before entering the elementary school. Garretson believes that teachers need to be armed.
“If all the teachers were armed, this wouldn’t be an issue,” he said.
Garretson’s solution would apply to teachers who feel comfortable with packing heat in the classroom.
“I feel like the ones that are comfortable and who will take the necessary steps to be trained on how to handle a firearm and protect the children of the school should be allowed to do that,” he said.
Both Garretson and Ostrosky remain in favor of background checks prior to gun purchases.
“I don’t have any issues with stricter background checks,” Ostrosky said, adding that he does not believe Congress is willing to work together on gun reform. “They’re going to do whatever they have to do to get elected.”
Ostrosky noted that he has also relied upon his own discretion to deny the sale of a gun.
“If I don’t think a person is in the right frame of mind, I don’t have a problem with not selling them the gun,” he said. “We’ve had people that have passed the background check, and I still won’t sell them a gun.”
