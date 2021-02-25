MATT LOWER
Brianna Waggoner has thoroughly impressed her Chanute High School peers, teachers, and basketball teammates with her work ethic.
A senior at CHS, Waggoner is constantly on the go. In addition to her high school activities, Waggoner also holds down a job, working 18 hours a week at Chanute Manufacturing. Despite having limited free time, she boasts a pristine 3.95 GPA.
Waggoner said her jam-packed schedule can be stressful, but that time-management is key.
“Finding time to study is one of my biggest challenges, especially since I have a test almost every week,” she said. “I make a weekly list of what my top priorities are.”
Waggoner said her favorite teacher is Mandy Duling. Duling also teaches Waggoner’s favorite classes — Human Body Systems (HBS) and Chemistry. Waggoner took a particular interest in HBS, as she plans on pursuing a nursing degree.
“That class set me ahead for my college (credits),” Waggoner said, adding that she plans on attending Neosho County Community College, whose nursing program co-ops with the University of Kansas.
“I plan on getting my Bachelor’s in Science and Nursing in three years through the program,” she said, noting that she’s on pace to have 41 college credits completed upon graduation from Chanute this spring.
Waggoner said she wants to eventually work as a float nurse.
“Then I could figure out which department I want to pursue,” she said.
Waggoner, a starting shooting guard, is considered a leader on the varsity basketball team.
“Bri is a kid that I can always count on to give everything,” said girls head coach, Dustin Fox. “What you see from her on the basketball court is what you see from her in life. She has good energy, she’s a hard worker, and has a great attitude. She’s a kid that other people want to be around.”
Fox says he considers her to be someone others look up to.
“With her personality, she’s kind of the mom of the team,” he said. “She’s the one that looks out for everybody, and relays messages for me. Definitely a kid we’ve been able to count on to lead others.”
“She gives me good feedback about things I need to work on, and I’m really grateful for that,” said freshman teammate Jacie Costin.
Freshman Peyton Shields said Waggoner sends out texts to teammates, keeping them apprised of any changes with the practice schedule, and other important items related to the team.
Shields noted that Waggoner exudes confidence on the court.
“Even if she’s not shooting well, she keeps shooting,” she said.
Waggoner said she believes this is the best team she’s been a part of.
“We all work together and share the ball,” she said. “We have a better chance to get to state this year than we have before, because of the way our Sub-State is set up.”
Waggoner said it’s been a tough past year, adjusting to the negative impact the pandemic has had on her schooling. Waggoner was quarantined three separate times during the fall semester, resulting in six weeks away from the school.
“We’re not getting as many senior memories as previous classes,” Waggoner said. “But we’re making our own the best we can.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.