LAWRENCE — Chanute High School again came out on top at the Kansas Scholastic Press Association 2023 Regional Contests, which rewarded the best student journalism from among more than 2,000 entries gathered from around the state. In the Regional Contest, students from 73 different schools competed in 26 different categories in 11 different classifications organized by geography and school size. CHS competed in the Class 3A/4A Prairie Regional.

Chanute earned first place with 189 points and 43 state qualifiers. Humboldt placed second, 159 points and 39 state qualifiers, and Girard third, 50 points and 15 state qualifiers.

