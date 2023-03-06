LAWRENCE — Chanute High School again came out on top at the Kansas Scholastic Press Association 2023 Regional Contests, which rewarded the best student journalism from among more than 2,000 entries gathered from around the state. In the Regional Contest, students from 73 different schools competed in 26 different categories in 11 different classifications organized by geography and school size. CHS competed in the Class 3A/4A Prairie Regional.
Chanute earned first place with 189 points and 43 state qualifiers. Humboldt placed second, 159 points and 39 state qualifiers, and Girard third, 50 points and 15 state qualifiers.
First place winners were:
Tessa Golay, Academics Photography; Devon Kueser, Digital Illustration and Editorial Cartoon; Xander Weilert, Headline Writing and Design and News Page Design; Gracie Wheeler, Infographic Design; Kiley Dillow, Sports Feature Photography; Parker Henson, Sports Writing; Maddi Landa, Feature Writing; Eric Erbe, News Writing; and Madelyn Hare, Editorial Writing.
“We lost some very talented seniors last year who scored a lot of points for us at state,” Chanute journalism advisor Dustin Fox said. “To qualify 43 of our 50 entries to state and win regionals again is pretty awesome. We have 25 different students who qualified, including 11 first-year journalists.
“We are blessed with hard-working, talented individuals in our program, and I am excited to see them raise the bar to another level for state as we go for our fifth-straight state title.”
“The number of skills that students showcase in this contest is incredible,” KSPA Executive Director Eric Thomas said. “Many of these students will step onto college campuses ready to produce polished, rigorous and insightful journalism, whether in their classes or for campus media. The teachers of Kansas are preparing students for the next level.”
Any student who earns an award in the Regional Contest advances to the KSPA State Contest. The State Contest will also be hosted virtually. Based on results from the State Contest, KSPA will determine the Sweepstakes Winners, the top schools in 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A.
The following CHS students won awards:
• Tessa Golay, Academics Photography, 1st • Abby Fisher, Academics Photography, 4th • Ava Campbell, Advertising Design, 2nd • Samara Delmont, Advertising Design, 4th • Noah Vogel, Advertising Design, 5th • Devon Kueser, Digital Illustration, 1st • Gracie Wheeler, Digital Illustration, 2nd • Ava Campbell, Digital Illustration, 3rd • Devon Kueser, Editorial Cartoon, 1st • Madelyn Hare, Editorial Cartoon, 3rd • Xander Weilert, Headline Writing and Design, 1st • Artisan Wasson, Headline Writing and Design, 3rd • Gracie Wheeler, Infographic Design, 1st • Ava Campbell, Infographic Design, 4th • Ava Cambell, Xander Weilert, and Abby Fisher, Multimedia Storytelling, 2nd • Shamirra Rice, Jacqueline Smoot, and Josey Henson, Multimedia Storytelling, 3rd • Xander Weilert, News Page Design, 1st • Gracie Wheeler, News Page Design, 3rd • Jacie Costin, Social Media, 2nd • Carter Finuf, Sports Action Photography, 2nd • Kiley Dillow, Sports Feature Photography, 1st • Kynleigh Chard, Student Life Photography, 2nd • Ian Martin, Video Sports Promo, 2nd • Abby Fisher, Yearbook Design, 2nd • Madelyn Hare, Yearbook Design, 3rd • Xander Weilert and Ava Campbell, Yearbook Theme and Graphics, 3rd • Jayelynn Smith, Yearbook Theme and Graphics, 4th • Tyra Bogle, Copy Editing, 2nd • Parker Henson, Copy Editing, 4th • Parker Henson, Sports Writing, 1st • Tyra Bogle, Sports Writing, 5th • Shamirra Rice, Yearbook Copy Writing, 2nd • Maddi Landa, Yearbook Copy Writing, 6th • Maddi Landa, Feature Writing, 1st • Artisan Wasson, Feature Writing, 3rd • Eric Erbe, News Writing, 1st • Addolyn Ruggles, News Writing, 4th • Madelyn Hare, Editorial Writing, 1st • Andrew Woods, Editorial Writing, 2nd • Abby Fisher, Yearbook Sports Writing, 2nd • Parker Henson, Yearbook Sports Writing, 4th
