GREG LOWER
Construction of a $6 million downtown renovation project could begin this summer for estimated completion in the fall of 2023.
Matt Godinez, Director of the Chanute Regional Development Authority, said the design phase is completed on the building in the 100 block of west Main, built in 1899 as the Masonic Temple.
He told Chanute city commissioners Monday that the design calls for new construction of a three-story building behind the historic structure, connected by an open breezeway. The total complex will have six residential apartments on each floor of the 1899 building, and four on each floor of the new addition, for a total of 30 apartments.
Some of the apartments will be at market rates and others will have income guidelines, but how many are in each category has not been determined yet.
The Lisman family, who previously owned the building, donated it to the Chanute Land Bank. Development will be done by Consolidated Housing Services and Consolidated Development Partners of Kansas City, Mo.
Officials are applying for funding from the Kansas Housing Resources Corp. A pre-application will be submitted in January and a final application is due in May.
