Eric Spruill
The Chanute USD 413 Gating Criteria Committee gave the district the green light Wednesday to continue normal activities next week after holding its weekly meeting.
While the two-week Neosho County cumulative incidence rate is in the red, there were only 26 positive cases reported in the last two weeks. The district is in the orange category for the two-week Neosho County positive case rate. The county had 21 positive tests out of 192 tests that were administered, leading to a 10.94 percent positive rate.
The committee received a yellow (stable) grade in the trend in Neosho County incidence rate category. Neosho County had an increase in cases the week of Aug. 30, but has seen a decrease in the last week.
The district still has a green rating in local/referring hospital capacity, with 47 percent of intensive care unit beds still available.
The Gating Criteria Committee is made up of members of the Neosho County Health Department, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center and USD 413 administrators.
The district announced a confirmed positive case of a staff member at Chanute Elementary School following the meeting, when it was notified by the Wilson County Health Department. Another staff member at Chanute High School tested positive on Tuesday evening, leading to four other staff members being quarantined.
Assistant Superintendent and Interim High School Principal Matt Koester said that as of Tuesday evening, there were a total of 24 students districtwide that were in quarantine.
“When you really look at the numbers, we are doing pretty good. We have 1,800 students districtwide and to have only 24 in quarantine, not confirmed cases, but in quarantine, it means the steps we have taken are working,” Koester said. “As of yesterday, I believe we had one student at Chanute Elementary School, where we have 650 students.
“I believe wearing masks works. It won’t keep you from getting quarantined, but it will probably protect you and others from getting sick. Out of all the students that have been quarantined, not a single one has tested positive for COVID-19.”
Koester said one thing not to get overly excited about is the number of students missing athletic events.
“For instance, the football team has 12 or 14 players out for this week’s game. From the stands, it will look bad when you have that many players out when the team has 40 players. But the thing that is important to understand is most of those are injuries and in no way are related to COVID-19,” he said. “While COVID-19 certainly has affected the team, it’s not the reason most of the players are not able to play.”
