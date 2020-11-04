GREG LOWER
Three Chanute High School students saw politics working first-hand Tuesday when they volunteered as poll workers at three Chanute locations.
Juniors Emma Atherton and Carson Cuesta and sophomore Hannah Furrow worked all day Tuesday at Chanute polling places through the Kansas Secretary of State program Student Serve to encourage young people involvement.
Atherton said she found out about the program from the son of a friend of her mother. She then got the other two involved for Tuesday’s general election.
The three students said this is the first time they’ve done something like this. Their jobs included running errands and sanitizing voting booths between ballots. They greeted voters as they entered and guided voters to the polling place.
Atherton worked at the Central Park Pavilion and said it was cool to see how thinks work and know what’s going on behind the scenes.
“It’s been pretty smooth,” she said, despite some issues with electioneering at the polling place.
She plans to volunteer more at local elections and to major in political science.
Cuesta assisted at the Zion Lutheran Church polling place.
“We’ve definitely had a lot of people go in, which is great,” he said. He said he was disappointed that he did not see as many young people come to vote, other than a couple of seniors. He said his classmates are not interested.
“People in my generation are not as enthused,” he said. He said he loves politics and is in policy debate at the high school.
Cuesta said it would be great to see more young people get involved instead of just complaining on social media.
“They never want to actually go out and make change,” he said.
Belva White, supervising judge at the First Methodist Church polling station, said it is the first time she has had someone take part in the program. She said she was happy to have the students assisting.
“I’d love to continue to do this,” Furrow said. She also is involved in high school debate and wants to work more elections.
First-time voter wants to make a difference
Tuesday’s presidential election was a first for several Chanute High School seniors who turned 18 early enough to qualify to vote.
Senior Timmen Gorake was one of those casting their vote for the first time, and said it was pretty easy. She said it was nice to get out and make a difference.
Gorake said the way social media portrays the race, it is hard to choose sides.
“It is really hard, especially a young adult,” she said.
She said she talked to classmates who are eligible to vote, and not a lot of them wanted to.
“They would rather choose not to be caught up in this,” Gorake said.
She said they discussed sides, and many of the young adults are on the same page.
“We’re going to shape the world,” Gorake said. “This is how we do it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.