GREG LOWER
The Chanute Recreation Commission discussed its timeline for an updated building agreement during Wednesday evening’s meeting.
CRC Director Monica Colborn gave board members copies of the previous agreement, dated 2011, for them to review over the next couple of weeks. She will incorporate their feedback into a proposed agreement for the March meeting.
The new one may go before the Chanute City Commission in April and will hopefully be signed in May.
CRC members also approved a revised Memorandum of Understanding with Neosho County Community College for its senior fitness program.
Colborn said other MOUs have been signed and this one includes changes to language about storage and completion of the course.
Kyle Spielbusch with the accounting firm Jarred, Gilmore & Phillips presented the audit for the year ending June 2020. He said the CRC cut its payroll expense by one-third during the budget year and paid off $26,000 in debt. He said the funds were well under budget in the audit.
In her update on the COVID-19 pandemic, Colborn said Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center is at 52 percent capacity and none of its patients are COVID-related. The hospital will administer the second dose of the vaccine March 5 in the multi-purpose room, but has scheduled another session this Friday at the Central Park Pavilion.
