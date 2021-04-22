Neosho County Community College is slated to receive a $750,000 grant from the Sunderland Foundation. The grant will be used towards a planned $1.3 million expansion of the school’s technical and career center (NCC-TC).
Set to open this fall, NCC-TC is the college’s newest addition. It will open with a pair of programs, Aerostructures and Industrial Maintenance Technology. The planned expansion is projected to be completed in Fall 2022, and will usher in several new additional technical education programs. Among those is Dietary Manager.
“The Sunderland Foundation is a very welcome partner in providing new technical education opportunities to the people of Neosho County and beyond,” said NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody in a press release. “NCCC has a long tradition of training students for high-need, high-wage positions. And NCC-TC is the newest part of that ongoing tradition.”
Inbody lauded Sunderland Foundation for the donation.
“We are very grateful to the Sunderland Foundation for the generous gift,” he said. “It will help students get the education and certification they need for great jobs, and the employers of the region to get the highly-qualified workers that they need.”
“The support we received from the Sunderland Foundation for this project will prove invaluable as we integrate new career and technical education programs at NCC-TC,” said Kelly Colter, NCCC Director of Development. Located at 4101 Ross Lane, the facility will eventually house seven to nine programs.
“Once completed, the programs within NCC-TC will provide space for educating a larger number of students in those trades,” Colter said. “More qualified workers will hit the ground running after graduating, which will fill the employment needs in a demanding Southeast Kansas market. That is a win-win for everyone. By providing this grant, the Sunderland Foundation recognizes that the vision of NCC-TC is beneficial for the growing workforce.”
The Sunderland Foundation was established in 1945 by Lester T. Sunderland. As a highly respected leader in the cement industry, he served as President of the Ash Grove Cement Company for 33 years. The Foundation focuses on supporting construction projects, as well as awarding grants to nonprofits in the Kansas City region and other markets traditionally served by Ash Grove.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.