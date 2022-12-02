MATT RESNICK
ERIE — State Senator Virgil Peck makes no qualms about his opposition to the potential legalization of marijuana in Kansas.
Representing Neosho, Labette and Montgomery counties, Peck (R-District 15) was at Brickhaus for one of the stops on his listening tour Thursday afternoon.
While he addressed several topics, Peck spent ample time discussing the perceived ills of medical marijuana and its potential legalization.
Kansas is one of 12 remaining states that has yet to legalize marijuana in some capacity. As part of the Workforce Development Committee, Peck recently urged the legislature to “proceed with caution” as it relates to the legalization of medical marijuana.
“My tendency is to not support marijuana,” Peck said. “I can fully agree that there are individuals who marijuana would help their medical situation.”
Peck said that legalization of medical marijuana is a slippery slope, pointing to neighboring states Colorado, Missouri and Oklahoma. Peck mentioned Colorado and Missouri’s progression from medical to recreational legalization, and knocked Oklahoma for the ease of obtaining a medical card.
“I thought, let’s just pick our surrounding states,” Peck said. “Colorado, Missouri, Oklahoma all started with medical and now potentially looks like full-blown (legalization).”
Noting that he resides near the Oklahoma border in Montgomery County, Peck bashed their medical marijuana model.
“We don’t want to be like Oklahoma. A pot shop on every corner,” he said. “Down there, anybody can get a medical card.”
Audience members Larry and Linda Weidert Larry also took aim at the Sooner State.
“Her sister lives down there, and they got Chinese and all kinds of people that can’t even speak English,” Larry Weidert said, with Linda adding the claim that those individuals are “employed in grow houses.”
Peck further noted that he was “mind-blown” by Colorado’s recent ballot initiative to legalize psilocybin and other psychedelic drugs, glossing over many details. Key among those is that the new law precludes retail sales of the drug, and that future use entails the creation of “healing centers” under a supervised setting.
“My point in mentioning this is, what about Kansas?” Peck said.
“If we legalize medical (marijuana), is it a slippery slope like these other states?”
Peck added that medical marijuana has potential and that he can argue both sides as long as there are certain parameters via a narrowly-tailored bill.
“The legislation could be written to where it is strictly regulated, pharmaceutical only,” he said. “And the owners are strictly regulated.”
However, he spent additional time railing against it.
“Marijuana is a drug that inhibits your ability to properly function — reaction times (when) operating heavy equipment, farm machinery,” he said.
Peck said that potential tax revenue from medical marijuana would be insignificant in relation to a $10 billion state budget.
Listening to constituents
Peck said that he’s spoken with many business owners and mental health specialists in southeast Kansas and has yet to uncover a single individual that supports legalization of medical marijuana. A Nov. 17 Gallup poll found that nearly 70 percent of Americans were in favor of legalizing marijuana, a number that has remained steady for the past two years.
“I have not found a business owner that supports it. I have not found people in the mental health arena that support marijuana,” he said. “Very few, and I mean very few in the medical arena, support legalization of marijuana.”
Peck said that business owners have expressed concerns related to prospective employees’ ability to pass a drug screen, tying that to the drug-riddled landscape of SEK. He then claimed that marijuana can remain in one’s system for up to a decade. THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana, can remain detectable in one’s system from an average of a week to month, depending on how heavy the use, according to healthline.com
“Marijuana parks in your fat cells and just kind of stays there until you burn those fat cells,” Peck said. “You could be using marijuana now and five, 10 years later decide to lose weight. Well, now you got that marijuana sort of going back through your system.”
Peck recounted a story told to him by an unnamed mental health professional pertaining to experienced pilots who were the subject of a controlled test. The pilots were initially graded out for landing the simulator on the white line.
“They had them smoke a joint, wait a few hours and put them back in the simulator,” Peck said. “They couldn’t even get close to the runway.”
Peck claimed that the pilots’ judgement continued to be altered by the lone joint many months later.
“Seven days later, they tested them again. Still way, way off,” he said. “Thirty days later, tested them again. Still, they were way off the white line. Several months later, tested them and they still could not perform as well as they did at their original test, landing the simulator on the white line.”
Taxing issues
Peck also discussed Governor Laura Kelly’s desire to implement a “Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday,” which he said was his idea. Missouri’s sales tax holiday is the first Friday-Sunday in August. Certain purchases such as computers, school supplies and clothing are exempt from sales tax during that period.
“I pushed that for a long time, and all of a sudden, the governor takes ownership of it,’’ he said. “That’s fine, let’s do it governor.”
Noting that he was a member of the tax committee, Peck said that the legislature is looking into a flat income tax and how that may be devised.
“We would reduce the rate on some, potentially raise the rate on others,” he said. “My thing, if I was king, x-amount of dollars, $30,000 or whatever — zero income tax. But every dime above that, a flat tax of 4, 4.5 percent.”
Peck also touched on Nebraska’s consumption tax proposal, as well as the topic of tax incentives.
Graduation rates and society’s IQ
Peck told the audience about the statewide dip in graduation rates. While he did not mention USD 413, the district has absorbed a precipitous 13 percent drop in its graduation rate for the most recent class.
Peck indicated that a previous philosophy was to dismiss graduation rate data.
“They said to just quit looking at high school graduation rates, they tell you nothing, they tell you absolutely nothing,” he said. “Because schools will graduate students that don’t qualify for graduation. So they said high school graduation rates — forget that.”
Another element of the issue was tying ACT testing with college preparedness, or the lack thereof.
“High school graduates are given the privilege — you’re paying for it, so it doesn’t cost anything — to take the ACT test,” he said, noting that the test primarily measures scholastic capabilities, and that 70 percent of students are administered the test.
Peck said since there is no price tag attached to the test, that number should be closer to 100 percent.
“Only 71 percent will take that,” he said.
Peck distributed data showing that only 21 percent of those who took the ACT were deemed to be ready for college.
“I thought ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,’” he said.
While he noted that he did not want to play the blame game, Peck said that as it relates to lost class time during the pandemic, schools need to shoulder some of the blame for shutting down.
“We have got to figure out why students are performing at such a low level,” he said. “We need to figure out how we can address that. We need to work together to fix it.”
The legislature has already gone above and beyond in addressing the troubling trend, he said.
“The legislature has put gobs and gobs, hundreds of millions, over a billion dollars of additional money into education, and we’re getting worse and worse results, he said. “If we have only one in five students that are ready to go to college when they leave high school, that’s going to be bad for all of us down the road.”
Peck posited that American society’s collective IQ is on the decline.
“If our society is getting dumber, where’s the innovation going to be for our future inventions and various things?” he asked. “So we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Peck further noted that if students are not properly educated, their earning capabilities are greatly hindered.
“There are conspiracy-theorist people that say ‘Well, this is by design.’ Well, it may or may not be — I don’t know. Let’s just try to fix it,” he said.
Kansas Representative Ken Collins (R-District 2) was also on hand, but made only brief remarks.
Peck’s listening tour will continue today at Cardinal Drugstore at 9:30 am.
