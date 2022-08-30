STU BUTCHER
The Chanute community opened its heart in support of a local teen in need of a transplant.
A Heart for Brayden benefit Saturday night packed the American Legion building.
A meal that sold out was followed by a live auction and silent auction.
“Our event went so amazing,” said Krisie Deaver, event organizer and aunt of Brayden. “We sold out of more than 200 meals and made just over $21,000. It was amazing.”
The live auction was conducted by Mike Audiss, Dave Luther and Bruce Myres.
“They did such an awesome job,” Deaver said. “They raised so much money and had so much fun keeping the crowd laughing and having a great time. So many people have told me it was so much fun.”
In addition, KJ Wear donated $1,000 from shirt sales and has a new design, “Toss like a Boss for Brayden” for the upcoming Cornhole tournament on Oct. 1 at Elks Lake.
Third grader Ellie Aikins donated $1,400 to Brayden from her lemonade stand.
“What a heart of gold she has,” Deaver said.
The committee was grateful for the use of the American Legion.
“We couldn’t have done it with them,” Deaver said.
Volunteers included members of the Chanute FFA who worked the dinning room and some Chanute Elementary School teachers who staffed the kitchen.
“I need to give the entire town of Chanute a huge thank you,” Deaver said. “They really showed up for us, from donating, sending prayers, bidding on items, and just showing support.”
