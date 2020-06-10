ERIC SPRUILL
USD 413 has released its plans for property that the Board of Education agreed to purchase at last week’s meeting. The district plans to relocate its current board office to 321 E. Main, while KVC Behavioral Healthcare, which occupies the building now, will move to the current district office location on 35th Street.
The district agreed to pay $200,000 for the building, though the listing price is $250,000. According to the district’s attorneys at Kluin Law Office, the building will be appraised in the near future, but anything over $200,000 will be considered a donation to the school district.
“Venture Real Estate, LLC, has agreed to sell 321 East Main to Unified School District No. 413 (USD 413) for $250,000, with $200,000 less certain adjustments to be paid by USD 413 at closing and the balance being deemed a gift from the seller to USD 413,” Kurt Kluin said. “The contract provides that the property will be appraised and the purchase price may be adjusted to show a larger gift from the seller to USD 413 in the event the property should appraise higher than $250,000.”
KVC will lease the district’s current office located at 315 Chanute 35 Parkway.
Central Services Staff from Lincoln Early Learning Center, as well as those located at the current board office, will have offices and maintain operations from the new location.
The building will be renovated and remodeled in the coming months, so patrons and staff can expect a transition phase that may result in limited open office hours until construction is completed.
The district plans to transition out of its current office during the month of July, with KVC beginning operations no later than Aug. 1.
The district will take possession of the KVC building on July 1, and will have a permanent presence there no later than July 31.
Full-scale operations at this location are anticipated to be up and running by the end of the Fall 2020 semester.
Earlier in the year, the district purchased the building located at 332 W. Main east of Royster Middle School, which will become the Chanute Extension Academy (formerly known as New Beginnings Academy). This location will serve as the site for alternative programming for students in the district once the renovations are completed.
The bid process is currently under way for renovations at this building with awards to contractors coming shortly. Final renovations are anticipated to occur during the fall semester.
“We wish to say thank you to our district staff and each of those affected by the upcoming construction and moving projects,” Superintendent Dr. Kellen Adams said. “We realize that the dust, dirt and transition to the new environments creates an additional burden and stress upon many of you during these periods. Many thanks to each staff member that will be impacted for their patience and grace as we move forward.”
Adams said the district looks forward to the next steps in the design and renovation process at both of the new locations and looks forward to holding an open house at each location.
