Chanute City Manager Todd Newman will serve as parks director for the city at this time.
“Clint (Moore), who is our parks director now, is going back to electric,” Newman said. “He’s already started. He actually started this week in electric. So that spot is open right now as the parks director. I’m going to fill that position for the time being.”
He informed Chanute city commissioners about this move during Monday’s commission meeting, which lasted about 20 minutes.
Newman said there’s been some movement within the city departments and not all are at full capacity of staff.
“So typically within the parks, we’ve got five guys in the parks; three in the cemetery. And at this time, we got two full-time guys in the parks and two in the cemetery,” he said. “So we got a lot of movement, anything from water, wastewater, gas. A lot of mid-entry level jobs, so a lot of these maintenance guys are moving up. Luckily we haven’t went through this in the three years I’ve been here as tough as the job market’s been, but now we’re getting ready to. So hopefully we can fill a lot of those maintenance positions. So fingers crossed.”
Newman also provided an update on city trash trucks, stating the chassis will be delivered in the first part of November. The compactors, however, will take 60-90 days to be put on. The city is anticipating an early January date for the trash trucks to be in full service.
“It’s not ideal,” he said. “Luckily our current trucks are running, but we’re hoping to have these things come November so we can start rolling everything out.”
Also during Monday’s meeting, Chanute Mayor Jacob LaRue asked Newman if people have been using the newly opened downtown restroom. Newman said it’s been hit or miss.
“I haven’t seen a lot of activity,” Newman said, stating he has seen about a couple people per day.
“I think it’s an awesome addition though,” LaRue said. Newman agreed with LaRue.
“It’s very nice,” Newman said.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
—Approved resolutions declaring properties of 403 W. 1st and 221 E. 9th in violation of Chanute codes.
—Approved a neighborhood revitalization application for Timothy Erickson. The property is 216 N. Lafayette in Erie.
—Shared thoughts about the 150th celebration of Chanute’s founding earlier this month, stating it went over well. “A lot of great comments, positive comments about that,” said Commissioner Kevin Berthot. “Very impressed.”
He said he was glad it was a positive community event. Commissioner Phil Chaney agreed with Berthot’s thoughts.
“The downtown block party was fun,” he said.
Chaney stated that traffic leaving the fireworks show was a nightmare, though. He suggested the city improve that for next time.
LaRue said the 150th committee did a great job in facilitating the 150th event.
On Monday, Vice Mayor Tim Fairchild was absent from the meeting.
The city commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 17 for a budget work session.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.