Legacies can come in various forms, but former library director at Neosho County Community College Dan Viergever is remembered in both historical and environmental aspects.
The late Viergever was library director from 1983-1999.
When the Chapman Library lights were upgraded, the light switched for Viergever who proposed the idea of a huge historical mural to the board of trustees.
“When they redid the lights, the mural idea came to him,” said Todd Knispell, Chapman Library director for the last six years.
When the board gave the go-ahead, Viergiver found the muralist, and raised two-thirds of the money to get it done.
Researched and painted by Winfield artist Marjorie Hall Bicker in 1998, the 95-foot by 9.5 foot mural winds around the wall above the library’s reading area.
Historical highlights of the mural include the Neosho Wildlife Area located southeast of St. Paul. The mural pictures a bald eagle, Canada geese, a blue heron, blackbird, a frog and a box turtle.
Also depicted are the old Santa Fe locomotive used by SF Railways in the rail yards in Chanute that now sits in Santa Fe Park and the old high school building. The college’s first year of existence was located on the third floor of the building. In 1913, the city voted $45,000 in bonds to build a high school on the east side of the railroad tracks. Two more bonds in 1927 and 1937 added the trade school and the junior college. The current site of NCCC opened in the fall of 1968.
The mural displays more than 50 sites and people who have helped shape the historical background of Neosho County.
“Dan created a brochure for the mural and it’s a brochure we still use,” Knispell said. “If there’s a mature tree, it’s likely planted by him and the baseball team.”
Viergiver’s wife, Elaine, who was visiting Chanute this week from her home in Golden, Colorado, explained the situation.
She said Dan believed the campus needed shade and again had gone to the board.
He was given the go-ahead and Hans Flowers donated 100 trees.
The Panther baseball team stepped up, learning how to use post diggers and planting the trees across campus.
Then, as Elaine explained, her husband cared for the newly-planted trees by doing the watering all summer.
While in town, Viergever’s widow presented the college with a framed photograph of her husband, to be hung with the plaque previously honoring him near the mural.
There is a memorial scholarship in his name and now students who receive it will know about the namesake of the award, Knispell said.
