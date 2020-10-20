GREG LOWER
The Cherry Street Youth Center and Neosho County Health Department will join other non-profit organizations to celebrate receiving funds from the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas.
Community Foundation program coordinator Sherri Stephens said the Pittsburg-based organization typically holds a celebration in November to recognize non-profits, but this year will acknowledge recipients through a multi-media event.
Cherry Street Youth Center Executive Director Jennifer Shields said the Community Foundation is a huge support for southeast Kansas.
She said the youth center has received previous General Funds Youth Activities grants and used them to purchase supplies for the garden and greenhouse, start-up supplies for the warehouse program, purchase a volleyball net and other sports equipment, and replace mulch on the playground.
This year’s grant was $4,360 and will be used to purchase new computers to enable online learning and connectivity with students and their families. It also will expand the technology used in STEM classes. Cherry Street has also purchased a 3D printer.
“We don’t know how to use it, but we’re working on that one,” Shields said.
The Get Busy Livin’ grant is a reimbursement of up to $500. The center received $150 after students volunteered at Castaways Animal Shelter to make pet beds, toys and treats. Shields said they had planned to do more, but the coronavirus pandemic disrupted their plans.
The Neosho County Health Department received funds to install a BEAM system in it lobbies to provide a touch-free interactive playground for children awaiting appointments.
Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas awarded 89 grant projects totaling $229,538, and the projects will be shared via Facebook, Twitter, a newsletter, the foundation’s website and YouTube.
