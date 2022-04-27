MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston does not believe that the county commission’s recent decision to suspend use of his office’s credit cards was well thought out. It will ultimately prove to be a detriment to taxpayers, he said.
“My office will likely be able to function,” Thuston told The Tribune. “It will just cost the county (and) taxpayers more money.”
Thuston came under fire from 2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore at the April 12 commission meeting, with Galemore questioning the transparency of credit card expenditures from Thuston’s office. Galemore made the motion at this Monday’s commission meeting to suspend use of four credit cards at the county attorney office’s disposal. The motion was passed unanimously, with Galemore adding that future expenses will need to go through accounts payable for approval. Thuston said he took that to mean that expenditures would be reimbursed through use of a voucher or if the purchase was made from his personal credit card.
“There’s certain places that we’ve had accounts where we could get stuff and charge it,” Thuston said.
Thuston indicated that such a move will force him to go through vendors for items such as toner cartridges, file folders, DVDs, thumb drives and other office items, whereas he was able to secure markedly better deals by making in-person purchases with his county-issued credit cards at stores such as OfficeMax and even though use of his PayPal account.
“I guess we’ll just go back to purchasing them through a vendor in Parsons,” Thuston said. “It will be more expensive.”
Thuston believes that one of the commissioners is holding a years-long vendetta against him.
“It is pretty clear that somebody still has a grudge from 2014,” Thuston said, revealing that commissioner to be Galemore. “He’s the person who raised the issue with the credit cards and talked about having (items) redacted on credit cards.”
While Thuston confirmed that his office redacted expenses from a business trip to Seattle in 2015 – which he said is within his department’s rights – he said he’s not aware of any redactions since.
“Nothing has been stated at all about anything currently being redacted,” Thuston said.
Galemore pressed Thuston on the topic of redactions at the April 12 meeting, while simultaneously pouring through invoices.
“He raised the issue of redacted credit card (statements),” Thuston said. “That has not occurred since at least before 2016.”
According to Thuston, two credit cards were issued to him and the assistant county attorney. Thuston tamped down the idea that the commission’s move would create insurmountable obstacles for his office.
“It’s not like we use our credit cards daily — hard as that may be to fathom,” he said. “I think there have been some months where we didn’t use them at all.”
Thuston said he was shocked that Commission Chair Gail Klaassen voted to approve the measure to suspend the credit cards.
“But she at least asked questions,” Thuston said.
Thuston also questioned Galemore’s full comprehension of the funding mechanisms utilized by Thuston’s office.
“He claimed to really study the audits, but said he didn’t know about the prosecutor training fund (and) claimed he couldn’t remember that there was ever a prosecutor’s trust fund,” Thuston said.
Thuston also said that he did not issue a denial to Galemore regarding his attendance at a recent department head meeting, in which Galemore said policy pertaining to credit card receipts was discussed. Galemore opened his April 12 questioning of Thuston by asking if he had attended the meeting that took place that week, when it had in fact taken place the week prior. Thuston’s initial reply was “this week?”
“The first question I was asked by Commissioner Galemore was if I had told (the other department heads) to not give the receipts,” Thuston said. “I said I had not given that advice not to give the receipts. I did not deny being at the meeting.”
But Galemore disagrees.
“He adamantly denied that the discussion (happened),” Galemore said. “I had three other department heads come to me and say that the conversation took place. It’s affected my trust level. I feel like we can have an honest conversation, honest questioning. When I ask a question, I deserve an honest answer.”
Thuston said that since Galemore has resumed his role as county commissioner, Galemore’s primary focus has been on him.
Commission seeks to recoup legal fees
Thuston also addressed the commission’s move to seek outside legal counsel in order to recoup roughly $60,000 in attorney fees spent on behalf of him and former Assistant County Attorney David Clark in an ethics probe investigation. The move corresponds with the commission’s recently-held belief that they were footing Thuston’s bill as a private attorney, as opposed to as county attorney.
“I guess I’m the new Ash Grove,” Thuston said. “We’ve had a pretty good history of spending large quantities of money for attorneys to try to collect for things that didn’t really amount to anything.”
Thuston noted that if the commission were to pursue recouping of the funds, which could potentially entail a lawsuit, that it would have to name commissioners who were present at the time of the ethics probe.
“Because I didn’t pay anything,” Thuston said. “Every single bill that was paid was submitted and approved by the commission. Every single thing that was paid was submitted with a bill and submitted as a voucher. So it’s not like I took anything, and the commission had given me the approval to hire an attorney and directed how it was to be paid.”
Thuston indicated that commissioners should tread delicately if they attempt to hit him with litigation. He cited a case against former Shawnee County District Attorney Robert Hecht.
“When (county commissioners) sued him, because of the claims act, they were required to (fund) a defense for him,” Thuston said. “Because if you are a government employee and it (involves) a claims act, they’re required to provide a defense for you.”
