MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Neosho County Commissioner Nic Galemore had to defend himself at Tuesday’s meeting, telling a citizen that he felt disrespected by certain overtures.
Arriving 10 minutes late, Galemore was promptly met with accusations that he has been a no-show for scheduled meetings with the Neosho Ridge Wind advisory committee. Formed more than a year ago, the group assumes the role of a quasi-watchdog over the county’s sprawling windfarm.
The committee’s most recent gripe pertains to the red flashing lights on the wind turbines. The committee has reported that the flashing nighttime lights have been the single biggest complaint by residents within the footprint. The committee has lobbied commissioners to replace those with radar-activated lights, which would only flash upon approach from nearby aircraft. The endeavor had an estimated price tag of $1.2 million, prior to recent inflation.
The committee had previously sought to have a commissioner as one of its members, and Galemore was chosen for the role. According to advisory committee chair Stan Basler, Galemore has left the committee in the lurch, not showing up nor giving the committee notice of his absence for any of the scheduled meetings.
Tensions finally boiled over as Basler confronted Galemore as he arrived late to Tuesday’s meeting. Basler said that they need a commissioner who’s more dependable.
“I have some issues and I’ve tried to stay out of it prior to the election,” Galemore said. “I didn’t want to reflect anything with my opinion.”
While the election was more than a month ago, Basler accused Galemore of skipping out of a meeting set for last week. Basler said he had spoken with Galemore in advance of the meeting and went out of his way to accommodate him.
“You’ve never made a meeting,” Basler said.
Basler noted that the committee would have “felt better respected” had Galemore attended the recent Zoom meeting, and that he was displeased by the commissioner failure to attend.
“Courtesy says to call someone and tell them if (you’re) going to make a meeting or not,” Basler said.
As a business owner, Galemore noted that he’s often busy.
“I do have an outside life from this position right here,” he said.
Galemore indicated that the windfarm advisory committee pales in comparison to more pressing county matters.
“I have other things that are more financially burdening to the county that I’ve been working on that you are not aware of,” Galemore said.
Basler pushed back.
“We just felt a little disrespected,” Basler said again, noting that the perceived disrespect extended to the “citizens, taxpayers and voters.”
Galemore denied the allegation, adding that he felt ambushed by Basler’s comments.
“I’m not disrespecting anyone. But you coming up here and attacking me is disrespectful,” Galemore said, wagging his finger at Basler. “It’s an attack on me and you’re doing it prior to when I’m not here.”
As noted, Galemore caught wind that Basler had spoken ill of him prior to his arrival at the meeting.
“I expected that Commissioner Galemore would be here at the time that I spoke,” Basler told commissioners at the onset of the public forum. “The main focus of my appearance today is to simply ask for a different commissioner to be a representative to the committee.”
Basler complained about Galemore for his excessive absenteeism.
“Commissioner Galemore, God bless him, has never made a meeting,” Basler said.
Basler informed commissioners that he believed Galemore was 100 percent on board for the previous meeting.
“I set the last meeting in specific consultation with him as to the best time,” Basler said, adding that he’s never received follow-up correspondence from Galemore regarding his absence at committee meetings. “He’s never apologized.”
During the heated confrontation, Galemore told Basler that he was at the courthouse until 6 pm for a commission meeting during the night in question.
“The meeting was at 8. It was on Zoom,” Basler said. “I called your house. I sent you an email. We waited 30 minutes.”
Galemore replied, “Once again, I have another life.”
Cutting to the heart of the matter, Galemore indicated that it’s a pipe dream to think that Liberty Utilities will cave to the $1.2 million demand. Liberty Utilities oversees the project.
“I think we’re spinning our wheels to think that we’re going to get Liberty to pay for those lights,” Galemore said. “They are not going to pay a million-two to satisfy these lights.”
Commissioner Paul Westhoff agreed.
“Liberty’s not going to pay a nickel,” he said.
Galemore said he believes that noise issues, and not the lighting, is the most pressing issue for residents within the footprint, adding that it causes more of a disturbance.
“I agree with that, too,” Westhoff said.
Basler said that the committee is willing to proceed forward if they’re given a reliable commission representative.
“As a committee, we think it’s essential to have a commissioner as part of the group,” Basler said.
“I will gladly turn that over to anybody else,” Galemore said.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen noted that she didn’t believe she would be a good fit for the role. Klaassen’s chief concern is that she would not be warmly received by some of the committee members.
“I think I stated my opinion in the beginning, that I feel like there probably are some people on the committee that probably don’t want to be on the committee with me,” she said. “So I don’t think I would be accepted well.”
Basler disagreed, but Klaassen was quickly bailed out as Westhoff jumped at the opportunity.
“I’ll do it,” Westhoff said.
A motion for Westhoff to replace Galemore on the committee was unanimously approved.
Health department request rejected
Neosho County Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr surprised commissioners Tuesday with a formal request to completely shut down the health department for a full week.
Starr said that NCHD personnel have the option to attend a pandemic-related training seminar in Anniston, Alabama in December.
“We had a pandemic a couple years ago. I don’t know if you remember, everybody had to work it,” Starr said.
Without addressing the adverse consequences such a move could have on Neosho County citizens, Starr requested that the health department be shuttered to accommodate the Alabama getaway.
“I would like to shut the health department down and take all my staff at once, if at all possible,” Starr said. “Keep in mind, the government pays for it. They pay for everything. All you have to do is go to the class, and they are good classes.”
Starr continued to press commissioners, telling them that she has previously attended and that it was a fantastic experience.
“I would like permission for that, to do that. All of the staff,” she said.
“How long would you be shutting your office down for?” Klaassen asked.
“Probably a week,” Starr said.
Klaassen felt the plan was excessive.
“I feel like we have services and people that depend on the health department,” she said. “It would be difficult on those who we serve.”
Galemore agreed.
The training seminar is continuous throughout the calendar year, but Starr said she wanted all the staff in attendance at the same time so they could “hear the same message.”
With the initial request denied, Starr asked if staff could attend the seminar in shifts.
