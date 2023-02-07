GREG LOWER
An official of the African nation of Burundi described his rise from a student to the government for students and visitors at Neosho County Community College on Monday evening.
Dr. Albert Nasasagare said he did not plan to end up advising the Burundi president about leading youth and was just 17 years old when the civil war there began in 1993.
“From school, I jumped to the statehouse,” Nasasagare said in NCCC’s Sanders Auditorium.
Chanute Christian Academy Administrator Dr. Bill Faught arranged the visit at NCCC and also earlier in the day at Independence Community College. Nasasagare was in the US attending the National Prayer Breakfast at the White House and returns to Burundi Friday.
He served under the late president Pierre Nkurunziza for 15 years until 2020 as Deputy Chief of Staff in Charge of Protocol and currently serves as special advisor to President Evariste Ndayishimiye.
He founded the Youth Coalition in Action and built an entrepreneurial vocational training center in his native town. Nasasagare received the World Greatness Award in 2020 and Global Civility Educator of the Year in 2021, and was described as an honorable ambassador.
Burundi, located in the east-central region of the African continent south of the Sahara, is one of the smallest nations in the world with a population of 12 million in an area slightly larger than Massachusetts.
At the start, Nasasagare said, politicians used young people and provided liquor to them, but his involvement attracted the attention of the mayor and later the president.
“Everything you are doing today is a seed,” he told the audience Monday. “If you need good parents, prepare young people. If you need good government, prepare young people.”
Even though he was young, he said he had to show that he could be a good advisor and decided to make mature decisions.
“Maturity is not about age. It’s about decision,” he said. “Your mind is another world.”
Providing quick-fix solutions is not sustainable, he said.
“The world is selfish,” he said, and people seek quick money.
Nasasagare was only the second person from his village to attend university, he said.
“I’m a blessing for that village,” he said.
In two years after construction of the school, Nasasagare said 200 young people there created 3,000 jobs.
After serving under two presidents, Nasasagare said that a president is not a person but an institution, because he has the nation on his shoulders.
“I’m not there for me. I speak for many voices,” he said.
Nasasagare also answered questions after his talk. He said that his values guided him, and that he speaks five languages including French and Swahili.
His first trip to the US was in 2006. Faught said he has known Nasasagare since 2011.
