The Chanute USD 413 Gating Criteria Committee’s overall rating for Oct. 12 stayed green, with two of the categories listed red and one yellow.
Districtwide, USD 413 again had an absentee rate of 93 percent, meaning only seven percent of students are currently missing time in the classroom, receiving a green rating.
The two-week Neosho County positive case rate increased to 6.41 percent, with 28 out of 437 COVID-19 tests given out resulting in positive cases. This number earned a yellow rating.
USD 413 continued in the red category for two-week Neosho County Cumulative incidence rate, as 37 new cases were reported by the Neosho County Health Department in the last two weeks. This again drew a red rating as did Trend in Neosho County Incidence Rate (increasing).
The district received another green rating for local/referring hospital capacity, with 34 percent of beds in intensive care units still available.
The grand total of cases in the district is 49, with three confirmed cases. The close contact number is 30, including 17 at Lincoln Learning Early Learning Center, and household contact is 16.
There have been 223 total students and staff in quarantine since the beginning of school.
The committee, which consists of members from the Neosho County Health Department, Neosho Memorial Regional Hospital and administrators from USD 413, will meet again next Wednesday.
