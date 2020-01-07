The pink cloud north of Chanute is not a gender reveal stunt.
Officials with Ash Grove Cement responded Tuesday to questions about the colored plume of vapor from the plant’s stack.
Plant Manager Alan Finch said he received multiple calls Monday about the spectacle, which is similar to smoke from colored fireworks but not intentional. The color is the result of iodine in condensed water vapor. Although the stack releases combustion gases, it is not actually smoke, which contains particle emissions.
Usually condensed water vapor is white. The iodine comes from the plant’s fuel supply, and Finch said the color appears depending on the outside temperature, angle of the sun and other factors.
Residents noticed the color as far back as 2003, when Ash Grove did a study that identified the source.
Sorry, it isn’t a baby girl.
